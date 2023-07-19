Turn5’s 100K Badlands Bronco Build Giveaway

Stage 3 Unveiled | Bullet-Proofing, Lighting, and Style

PAOLI, Pa. (July 18th, 2023) – Parts authority Turn5, Inc. (T5) releases Part 3 of its 2023 Badlands Bronco “Gator” build featuring upgrades to its armor, appearance, and lighting. The truck is undergoing an epic transformation before it is given away as the grand prize in T5’s summer sweeps. Every dollar spent on AmericanTrucks.com (AT) or ExtremeTerrain.com (XT) up to September 30th, 2023, earns one entry into the draw. The winner will be announced on October 31, 2023.

The power, performance, and functional mods added in Stage 2 paved the way for what has been called the ‘marathon’ stage of the build. Stage 3 is all about protection, style, and next-level lighting. To start things off, the “Gator” was treated to a set of Morimoto LED Projector Headlights boosting both the truck’s looks and visibility. Fog lights, backup lights, and a 39” light bar were also added thanks to KC HiLiTES. Next, heavy-duty Barricade HD front and rear bumpers were installed complete with a dual-stage powder coat finish and room for a 12,000lb winch and additional lighting.

Other Phase 3 mods include Rock-Slide Engineering Side Steps boasting rocker protection and a step that deploys automatically when the door is opened. For the final heavy-hitter, T5 added the Vanguard Off-Road Craftsmen Roof Rack with 500-pound on-road and 350-pound off-road load capacity.

T5 invites participants to keep shopping as its 100K Custom 2023 Bronco Giveaway is accepting entries until September 30th, 2023. For every qualifying dollar spent on either XT or AT, participants will receive one entry into the draw up to a maximum of 10,000 entries per person, per email address. T5 will announce the winner on October 31, 2023. XT and AT customers can head to the pages below to learn more about Stage 3 and how to be a part of T5’s biggest giveaway.

ExtremeTerrain: https://www.extremeterrain.com/gator-build-3.html

AmericanTrucks: https://www.americantrucks.com/gator-build-3.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________