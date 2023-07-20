JACKSON HEADING WEST IN O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE

(July 20, 2023) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric / E3 Spark Plugs Dodge team have packed up to head west for the next three events on the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule. Jackson will race Saturday night, July 22nd at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. Then they’ll follow that up with twin 125-lap races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, July 26th.

It’s been several years since Jackson has made the trip having only run a partial schedule during the previous seasons and the long trip is a challenge for the small team. However, Jackson and the #84 team are eager to get back to Edmonton where they’ve scored two top-ten finishes. In the doubleheader event at Saskatoon, it’s an opportunity to grab some points and move up in the overall standings.

Both events in the west are known for large and enthusiastic crowds that create a rousing atmosphere at the races. Fans will want to get to the track early to join in for the on-track autograph sessions and be part of the excitement.

Race Event Preview

Saturday July 22nd Green Flag 7:30PM MT

Bayer 300

Race six of 14 in 2023

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Edmonton International Raceway

The Track: 1/4-mile paved oval

Best finish: Seventh in 2014

Race Event Preview

Wednesday July 26th Green Flag 6:05PM & 8:15PM MT

Leland Industries Twin 125’s

Races seven & eight of 14 in 2023

This will be the 17th & 18th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile paved oval

Best finish: 13th in 2014

Quote:

“We’ve missed being part of the races out west for a few years and our whole team can’t wait to get there. Edmonton is a really tight, one groove track. If you race smart and stay out of trouble you can have a good finish which we’ve done in the past. Saskatoon is more wide open with side-by-side racing and a lot of fun. We’ve made some improvements to the car, and I think we should be very strong at both tracks”.

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric / E3 Spark Plugs Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The races in Edmonton & Saskatoon will also air on TSN Sunday and RDS2 date and times TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us