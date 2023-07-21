Setbacks in Sardinia for Veloce Racing

After leading the Extreme E standings heading into the Island X Prix double-header, Veloce Racing left Sardinia third in the championship after a difficult weekend in Italy. Despite showing pace throughout, misfortune out on track ensured Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor were unable to appear in a Grand Final in either Round. The British outfit, however, is just 14 points off the championship leaders, ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, going into the remaining four races of 2023.

After showing good pace in Free Practice, Veloce Racing were up against it immediately in Round 5 Qualifying after suffering a puncture in their initial Heat, ensuring they could only finish fourth. A race-long scrap in their Q2 Heat with X44 Vida Carbon Racing ensued, but third place was not enough which ensured a spot in the Redemption Race.

A victory there, just over a second ahead of NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, secured valuable points for Hansen and Taylor heading into the following day’s racing.

It looked like there would be no stopping the team’s upward momentum after victory in their opening Qualifying Heat of the day in Round 6. However, hopes of a Grand Final appearance in Sardinia were dashed after finishing fifth on course in Heat 2 after incurring damage.

Veloce Racing missed out on the Grand Final thanks to No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing setting a quicker Continental Traction Challenge time, after being equal on points in the Qualifying classification standings.

Veloce Racing finished third on course in the resulting Redemption Race, but were promoted to second after penalties were applied to last year’s champions X44 Vida Carbon Racing. Seventh overall banked more points for the team while, in such a tight fight for the championship, that extra point for a Qualifying Heat victory in Round 6 could prove crucial prior to the remaining two X Prix of 2023.

Kevin Hansen, Veloce Racing, said: “We must regroup and review the weekend, because unfortunately we were unable to get the results that our pace deserved. There is a confident mood in the camp and we’re already looking forward to the next event.”

Molly Taylor, Veloce Racing, said: “We had the speed, and we know we have the team and car to fight at the front, but it didn’t all come together to win this weekend. Nevertheless, we have scored some solid points, the title fight is close, and we will come back stronger at the next one.”

Veloce Racing entered the Island X Prix as the pacesetters, having taken two wins and three podiums in Season 3 prior to Rounds 5 and 6 of the campaign.

Despite not reaching a Grand Final across the weekend, the team remains in touching distance of top spot just 14 points behind new leaders ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team.

Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Racing, said: “It’s about maximising your points haul when things don’t quite go your way, and we did exactly that. But for the puncture we believe we would have competed for honours again in the Grand Final in Round 5, but by winning the Redemption Race we have scored some important points in the overall race for the championship.

“On the second day we were unable to turn our speed into the right results. We have had a very good season so far and won’t let the challenges of this weekend distract us from our overall goals.”

Season 3 Calendar

Saudi Arabia: 11-12 March 2023

Scotland, UK: 13-14 May 2023

Sardinia, Italy: 08-09 July 2023

Amazon or USA: 16-17 September 2023

Chile: 02-03 December 2023