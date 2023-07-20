Another strong Sardinia showing for No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing maintained their strong 2023 Extreme E Season, bagging a podium and a fourth place in the searing heat of Sardinia. However, the Island X Prix could have yielded even more for RJ Anderson and Amanda Sorensen, with a penalty denying them a first win of the campaign in Round 5, while they also lost out on a second podium at the very last corner of Round 6.

The American outfit have finished in the top five in every race so far in Season 3, making all Grand Finals across the six Rounds. That consistency has kept Anderson and Sorensen within touching distance of the leading trio, sitting fourth in the standings with 80 points and four Qualifying Heat wins across the campaign.

After taking their first podium of the season at the Hydro X Prix, No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing looked set to go even better as they lead the Round 5 Grand Final in pursuit of their maiden win of the campaign.

With last year’s driver pairing of Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price taking the team’s debut victory on the Italian island in 2022, having come so close to top spot the year before, it seemed fitting that Anderson and Sorensen would do likewise.

However, a 15.7-second penalty for a Switch Zone infringement ensured that despite finishing first on the course the team would have to settle for third place overall. Nevertheless, two podium finishes in a row further highlighted the strong, consistent pace of the American outfit this term.

No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing looked destined to replicate that third-place finish in Round 6. However, searing pace from Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E in the Grand Final meant a last lap shootout between the two teams.

It was Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E’s Catie Munnings who came out on top in that battle, snatching P3 on the very last corner to relegate Sorensen and No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing to fourth.

A strong haul of points from the weekend in Sardinia, though, ensures the American team have strengthened their grip on fourth in the standings and are just 29 points off of leaders ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team with two X Prix remaining.

RJ Anderson, No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing, said: “Overall, a fairly good weekend for the team, with a third and a fourth. I think we had more, with the Round 5 mishap, and then being close to the podium in Round 6.

“I think it’s a good building point for the team, we’ve been in all six Grand Finals, and were in the fight. With time it will come. But the starts are so important, and we didn’t get the best one. It was a dogfight here in Italy, when everyone wants the same line, it’s five cars going for one spot.

“We’re going to keep our heads up and come back strong in the next event.”

Amanda Sorensen, No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing, added: “The weekend was a roller coaster. We learned a lot, the team reacted super well to all the events, and I’m stoked to be part of it because everyone’s role is so important, and everyone is super dialled in. I’m looking forward going to Rounds 7 and 8.

“We’re going for the win, I think that nothing’s going to stop us, and we’re definitely charging hard.”

About Extreme E:

Now heading into its third season, Extreme E is a radical off-road racing series, founded by the same team behind Formula E, which showcases electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments.

This five-event global voyage utilises its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, environment and equality. The series’ goal is to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most endangered environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-first gender-equal motorsport platform.

The first sport to ever be built out of a social purpose, Extreme E aims to minimise environmental impact while maximising awareness, racing in places that have already been damaged or affected by climate change or human interference and taking fans deep into the heart of the most pressing issues facing our planet’s future.

Not only that, but Extreme E is also helping the car industry to develop future-facing technology using racing as a platform for road innovation, which accelerates change ten-fold.

Season 3 Calendar

Saudi Arabia: 11-12 March 2023

Scotland, UK: 13-14 May 2023

Sardinia, Italy: 08-09 July 2023

Amazon or USA: 16-17 September 2023

Chile: 02-03 December 2023