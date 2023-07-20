Platinum Recording Artist Riley Greento Perform Pre-Race Concert for NASCAR Playoff’sBank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD, N.C. (July 20, 2023) – Multi-platinum Country music superstar Riley Green will rev up America’s Home for Racing with a high-powered pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 8.

“My grandpa would have lost his mind to hear that I’m playing America’s Home for Racing. It’s a real honor. I’m planning to give Charlotte Motor Speedway everything I’ve got and make him proud,” said Green. “Like the song says, I can’t wait to see the ‘Numbers on the Cars’ and the fans in the stands.”

Green is scheduled to perform a 60-minute concert, plucking from his wide range of hits like “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and “Georgia Time,” in addition to his Top 40-and-climbing single, “Different ‘Round Here” (featuring Luke Combs). Following the concert, the green flag will fall on the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 for a pivotal NASCAR Playoff showdown.

The pre-race concert, which will take place on the infield of the innovative 2.28-mile ROVAL™, is free for fans with a Sunday Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 ticket. Fans can upgrade to a Track Pass for stage-front access to the concert and driver introductions.

Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who created the Golden Saw Music Hall in their hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama. Prior to pursuing his passion in Country music, the duck hunting enthusiast who once played quarterback at Jacksonville State University worked with his family, framing houses.

Green burst onto the scene with his 2018 debut album, Different ‘Round Here (BMLG Records), which included the 2X Platinum certified hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and the Platinum-certified single “There Was This Girl.” The 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year’ is currently on the road on his own headlining dates in addition to touring across North America on the Luke Combs World Tour with Lainey Wilson. For upcoming tour dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.

TICKETS: Adult tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, Oct. 8, start at just $49. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10. Fans can upgrade their race-day experience with a Track Pass, including stage-front access for the Riley Green pre-race concert, driver introductions and more, for just $75. For tickets, upgrades, schedule information, camping and more, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

