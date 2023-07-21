7 Popular Small RV Floor Plans

Did you know that more than 11,000 people live in RVs across Los Angeles County? But many people are seeking small RV floor plans.

Smaller rigs are easier to handle, have better gas mileage, and have cheaper insurance costs. They cost less and are easier to park at your favorite locations.

Looking for a small RV floor plan? We’ve got you covered with a few of the best below.

1. Pop-up Camper/Tent Trailer

Pop-up camper/tent trailers are popular small RV floor plans.

They are designed with collapsible sides and a compact structure, offering plenty of living space without taking up too much space. These campers/tent trailers are open to reveal sleeping bunks, a kitchenette, and a cozy sitting area.

They usually line the walls and ceilings with canvas or vinyl, just like a traditional tent, and it can set them up in a matter of minutes. When choosing the perfect small RV floor plan, find the appropriate website with camper trailer rentals to book your holiday adventure.

2. Class A Motorhome

A popular small RV floor plan when it comes to Class A Motorhomes is the bunkhouse model. This model usually features two twin beds at the back of the Motorhome, which can provide extra sleeping space for friends and family. Bunk models also can come with one or two slide-outs that provide extra space for a comfortable seating and entertainment area.

Other RV features include a spacious galley kitchen, sofa sleeper, and a bathroom. These small floor plans are great options for those who need more sleeping space and a great way to experience RVing without needing to upgrade to the larger Motorhome. With these RV options, travelers can enjoy the freedom that comes with exploring the open roads with their vehicle.

3. Class C Motorhome

Popular small RV floor plans for a Class C Motorhome include both overhead and “cab over” bunk beds, as well as a full-width living and bedroom area. This type of Motorhome is seen as an ideal option for those looking to enjoy their leisure travels without taking up too much space. Such RVs are between 22 and 32 feet long and include features such as sleeping and dining accommodations, a full bathroom and shower, and an equipped kitchen with oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

One significant benefit of these RVs is that they can fit in most campgrounds and fit in tight driveways and garage spaces. Additional floor plan features can include slide-outs to maximize interior space, an inflatable awning for protection from the weather, and pet-friendly layouts for those traveling with four-legged family members.

4. Travel Trailer

Travel trailer RVs are some of the most popular camping vehicles people use. Small floor plans are both convenient and cost-efficient. The small travel trailer floor plans range from a simple 12-foot single-axle to a 21-foot tandem-axle.

The great thing about the agility of a smaller RV is that it can tow many by a mid-sized vehicle, allowing people to explore without the need for a large truck. Also, these types of RVs are easy to park in many tight spaces, even in urban environments. With enough space to give you some comfort, these small RV floor plans offer a cozy feeling that larger vehicles can’t provide.

And when you’re ready, the travel trailer camping experience often plays itself off on just a few trips. Whether you’re a first-time traveler, couple, family, or single adventurer, these small floor plans will provide you with a great RV camping adventure.

5. Fifth Wheel Trailer

A popular small RV floor plan for a fifth-wheel trailer is a two-bedroom layout. This type of floor plan is great for larger groups of friends and family. This allows them to spend quality time together without having to share one space.

It can easily kit the primary bedroom out with a queen-size bed, and the second bedroom can fit a twin or full-size bed. The two bedrooms and the kitchen/living area will also share a shared bathroom. This type of floor plan is great for anywhere from two to four passengers.

Even when the trailer is filled with people, the open design of the living area allows for ample seating, conversation, and entertainment. It is a grand design for those who aren’t looking for a large RV and still want the ability to bring multiple people along.

6. Toy Hauler

The toy hauler floor plan, in particular, is ideal for anyone planning to bring their off-road vehicles, such as motorcycles or four-wheelers, while on their trip. With the toy hauler, it equipped the rear of the RV with a ramp and plenty of cargo space to fit an extra vehicle or a couple of ATVs. This makes it easy to bring along and enjoy all your favorite things while on the road.

The toy hauler also offers plenty of living space for up to four people, making it an ideal choice for those with limited budgets. With the RV industry growing rapidly, finding the perfect toy hauler floor plan will be a breeze.

7. Teardrop Trailer

Popular small RV floor plans usually feature a teardrop trailer as a lightweight option. This versatile camper design allows for two people to sleep comfortably in the forward-mounted bed, as well as a small living area, a rear storage compartment, and efficient use of space.

The teardrop trailer allows you to go off-grid while providing all the basic amenities of camping, such as a fully equipped kitchen, satisfying the needs of even the most avid outdoor enthusiast. Because of its lightweight and aerodynamic shape, it’s a brilliant choice for those who want to tow without needing a large vehicle.

It’s also easy to store away when not in use. With so many advantages, it is no wonder the teardrop trailer is a popular recreation vehicle for outdoor exploration.

Get Your New Small RV Floor Plans Today

Small RVs offer travelers the freedom to explore the world in the comfort of their vehicles. From Pop-up camper/tent trailers, Class A Motorhomes, Class C Motorhome, travel trailers, fifth wheel trailers, toy haulers, and teardrop trailers, travelers have a wide variety of small RV floor plans to choose from. Whether you’re a first-time user or a long-time fan of the road, consider your budget, storage needs, and lifestyle before buying an RV. Start your travel dreams today!

