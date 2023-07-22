GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 3RD

FINISH: 5TH

POINTS: 3RD

Post-Race Quote: “I’m proud of the effort that every one of my crew guys put into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy today. Overall, given the situation we were in, a fifth place run is pretty good. We restarted 21st at the beginning of the final stage, and obviously track position is so tough here at Pocono with the package we have. I’m proud of the execution that we had there at the end. The last few couple of restarts worked in our favor, but overall we had a pretty solid truck there at the end, too. I’m a little disappointed in how we fired off, after yesterday I thought we were going to fire off at the beginning of the race a little better than we did. But Jeff made some good calls and the best we were all weekend was on that last stint. So yeah, I’m proud of the execution we made but we’ve still got some things to clean up on before Indy and before we start the playoffs.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 7TH

FINISH: 16TH

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “Honestly, it was a battle today with our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevy Silverado. It was a short race, and I was trying to do all that I could. I lost a lot of track position there early on. The balance wasn’t really what I needed and I didn’t do the best job either of timing my runs. We got some stage points there in stage two, which was nice. However I’m definitely frustrated on how this one ended. We’ll just keep on digging here, and have one more chance left to make the playoffs next week in Richmond.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Champion Container Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 20TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was good to have the support from everybody at Champion Container and at the track with us. We had good speed and worked our way into the top-10 for a little bit, but just had a bad restart there at the end. The guys on this No. 43 GMS Racing team brought us another fast truck, just gotta execute more there at the end. We’ll go to Richmond and hopefully get a win and make our way into the playoffs.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

