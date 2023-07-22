Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Pocono Raceway; July 22, 2023

Track; Pocono Raceway; Tri-Oval (2.500 miles)

Race: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225; 90 Laps –20/20/50; 225 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; July 22, 2023 5:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Pocono Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would first take to the 2.500-mile Tri-Oval of Pocono Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around the track known as “The Tricky Triangle” Retzlaff would record a best lap of 55.524 at 162.092 mph on Lap-3 of his 13-lap session placing the Wisconsin Sunoco Rookie the Year Contender 22nd of the 41 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Rolling off 20th to record his lap, Retzlaff would record a 54.448 at 165.295 mph earning the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 19th quick. Retzlaff will start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 inside Row 10 in the 19th position on Saturday.

– Pocono Raceway Stats; Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the unique Pocono Raceway Tri-Oval.

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

Jeb Burton– No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Pocono Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would take to Pocono Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Returning to Pocono after ending on his roof last season, Burton would record a fast lap of 55.602 at 161.865 mph on Lap-1 of his 10-lap session placing him 23rd of the 41 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.

– Starting Position; Following the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would immediately move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Going out 25th to make his lap, Burton would record a 54.241 at 165.926 placing the No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines Chevrolet Camaro SS 12th fast. Burton will start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 outside Row 6 in the 12th spot on Saturday afternoon.

– Pocono Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will mark Burton’s third NXS start at Pocono Raceway. In two previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 20.5 with an 75.6% lap completion rate finishing 136 laps of the possible 180. Burton’s best Pocono finish would come in 2021 where he would finish in the 8th position after starting 5th. 2022 would see Burton with a new team and a 33rd place finish after being involved in a crash and flipping upside down the front straight away on Lap 136 ending his day early. Back in 2015 Burton would make a lone Cup Series start at Pocono collecting a 35th place finish after starting 38th. A year prior (2014) Burton would make his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) start at Pocono lining up 18th and coming home in the 16th position. In his NCTS debut in 2013 Burton would quickly find a liking to the track finishing 8th after starting in the 5th spot with Covid-19 qualifying measures in place.

Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online at PuryearTankLines.com

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.