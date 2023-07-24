3 Common Issues That Diesel Engines Are Prone To

Diesel engines have always been popular in European countries, where they enjoy lower fuel costs when compared to gasoline. However, in the U.S., diesel engines are found more in commercial trucks and other applications where raw power is needed.

While they are reliable for the most part, diesel engines also have a few quirks that need attention. Let’s look at why some prefer these engines over gasoline ones and what issues you are likely to face if you go for a diesel engine.

Why Do People Choose Diesel Engines Over Gasonline Ones?

Like it seems like we are moving towards other renewable sources of fuel, statistics tell us that the market for diesel engines is still growing. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market cap for diesel engines is likely to hit $10.54 billion by 2028 in the U.S.

Diesel engines have several advantages over their gasoline counterparts. For one, they are more fuel-efficient. This is because diesel engines have higher compression ratios. At the same time, the engines are considerably powerful and provide greater levels of torque even at lower RPMs. This makes them the preferred engine choice for heavy-duty work, like hauling tons of goods over long distances.

Diesel engines also boast a longer life span than gasoline engines as they tend to rev lower. They also have significantly higher compression ratios and peak cylinder pressure. This means they can last upwards of thirty years.

What Issues Are Diesel Engines More Prone To?

While they certainly have many benefits over gasoline engines, diesel engines also have a few issues that can be a cause for concern. Let’s look at three of them below.

1. Overheating

While diesel engines can be found in cars, they are much more common in trucks. As a result, the heavy activities that they engage in put significant strain on the engine.

If your truck is carrying out heavy-duty work in a place with hot weather, it can cause heating issues. When we spoke to an owner of a diesel mechanic shop in San Antonio, Addam Bradshaw, owner of Texas Elite Auto & Diesel, he said, “We see an influx of diesel engines overheating during the summer months.”

This is not surprising news. Texas tends to experience some of the hottest temperatures in the country. It is also the state with the most number of diesel vehicles. Thankfully, a good mechanic should have no difficulty in troubleshooting an overheating engine.

They may first look at the coolant reservoir and radiator, as there needs to be enough coolant present. If it seems low, they might check for leaks in the entire cooling system.

The radiator and condenser might also need to be cleaned. This is because accumulated dirt often wreaks havoc with cooling. Your mechanic might also want to test the compression and tuning of the engine.

2. Fuel Contamination

This is another common issue that diesel engines are prone to. Fuel contamination can affect mileage, cause engine damage, and make it difficult to start the engine in colder weather. Additionally, you might experience stalling issues when driving at low speeds or when idling.

When taking your truck to a mechanic, describe the situation and be specific rather than vague. Don’t just say, “My truck is acting strange.” Instead, describe instances like “I noticed black smoke coming from the exhaust.” Provide a timeline of when the issue started and any suspected causal factors.

Your mechanic will likely drain and inspect the fuel tank for signs of contamination. They might test the fuel quality to check what sort of impurities exist. If heavy contamination is found, they are likely to want to run a complete fuel system cleaning procedure.

3. Turbocharger Issues

A lot of diesel engine owners choose to install turbochargers. The extra power is most welcome given the sort of tasks that the vehicles are used for. At the same time, there are some instances when turbochargers can give you trouble.

A faulty turbocharger may have the inverse effect and cause your vehicle to feel sluggish during accelerating or when climbing hills. Fuel efficiency may also drop like a stone, and the annoying “check engine” light is likely to show.

A good mechanic will look for excessive shaft play by trying to move the compressor wheel and turbine wheel inside the turbocharger. It may be possible that there are worn or damaged bearings inside. They may also ask if you’ve heard odd noises, such as a whine or a rattle. If you have, it might be a sign of a failing turbocharger.

Remember, the more you delay in addressing turbocharger issues, the more expensive the repair costs tend to get.

Conclusion

Despite the issues mentioned above, diesel engines are still highly reliable and favored by people across the country. Even gasoline engines have their share of specific issues. If you fail to maintain your engine, it won’t matter whether you have a diesel or a gasoline one.

It may feel like a chore to do regular check-ups, but you end up saving a lot of money in the long run. Diesel engines are used in many of the best trucks on the market, and you can get a lot of use out of them for what they are worth.