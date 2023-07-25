Today’s market offers a wide range of various food options that can help you lose weight and maintain health. Although pre-prepared and bottled juices, smoothies, cereals, protein bars, yogurt products, and salats appear like healthy breakfast or snack, most of them contain added sugar, sodium, calories, and additives that can obstruct your attempt at weight loss or a healthy diet. In the following article Weight loss clinic Chicago experts will share with you a better alternative for heavy meals and processed shakers with beneficial and low-calorie substitution. Our smoothie recipes are easy, tasty, low-calorie, nonetheless loaded with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that will satisfy your daily needs.

Peanutbutter smoothie

Instead of making bread and peanut butter sandwiches, a better alternative is to make a peanut butter cup. Peanuts will give the number of proteins and healthy fat in your diet which is necessary, while added berries will provide antioxidant benefits. The number of calories is 159.

Ingredients for preparing 4 cups of smoothie:

6 ounces of strawberries

6 ounces of rosebarries

(instead, you can use blueberries or blackberries)

½ cup of fat-reduced Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

¼ teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of chopped unsalted dry rusted peanuts

1 cup of ice

Place all ingredients in a blender, and blends it until you have a creamy-jelly texture. Serve in 4 glasses and sprinkle with chopped peanuts.

Strawberry-Basil smoothie

Strawberries are known for their richness in vitamin C, B, and potassium, which have powerful antioxidant properties, while Basil will provide the amount of calcium. The number of calories is 115.

Ingredients for preparing 2 cups:

2 cups of strawberries

½ cup of basil leaves

¾ cup of almond milk

¼ low-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon of honey

Mix all ingredients in the blender and serve in 2 glasses.

Berries, Oats and Ginger

Berries are fruit rich in vitamin C, A, B, and iron which help boost the immune system and fight heart disease. The benefits of oats reflect by reducing blood and cholesterol levels and constipation, while ginger decreases muscles and head pain. 179 calories in total.

¼ of prepared oatmeal

¼ cup of low-fat milk

½ teaspoon of grated ginger

1 cup of blackberries

½ cup of strawberries

1 teaspoon of honey

½ cup of ice

Chocolate and Cherry

At first, this smoothie may appear sugar-loaded, but truly, the smoothie can be delicious with chocolate and light in calories. This smoothie contains only 96 calories.

2 cups of dark cherries

1 tablespoon of unsweetened cacao powder

6 oz. of unsweetened almond milk

2 cups of spinach

Blend all ingredients in the blender and serve in 2 glasses.

Greenery smoothie

Spinach is a vegetable with great beneficial powers. It is filled with calcium, iron, potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium. These characteristics of spinach can help with osteoporosis, boost hydration, fights anemia, improve the immune system, and many other conditions. The number of calories per glass is 162.

one cup of fresh spinach leaves

1 ½ cup of fresh chopped honeydew

⅓ cup of low-fat Greek yogurt

Strawberry and Banana smoothie

While strawberries can prevent high blood pressure, and arthritis and promote heart health, the benefits of adding bananas are supporting digestive and kidney health, exercise recovery and will leave you with the feeling of a fuller stomach. The content of the calories is 119 per glass.

¾ cup of strawberries

½ banana

¾ cup of coconut milk

Extra tips

As the fluid is an important ingredient in conducting smoothie consistency, for liquid we recommend using water, coconut water, low-fat greek yogurt, unsweetened almond, cashew, and coconut milk. Most soy and rice milk contains about 1% of fat. You can also use ice cubes to freshen and cold up the smoothie and keep leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, as it doesn’t contain any conservancies.