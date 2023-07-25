STENHOUSE JR. SET TO ENGAGE WITH CONSUMERS AT KROGER® RACE-THEMED STORE EVENTS IN UPCOMING RACE MARKETS

The next store appearances are scheduled for the Friday of Richmond, Michigan and Indianapolis race weekends.

HARRISBURG, N.C. (July 25, 2023) – To express gratitude to valued consumers who are NASCAR enthusiasts, our esteemed Kroger® Racing partners have arranged for a special appearance by their 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., during Kroger store’s racing-themed parking lot events in three upcoming race markets.

This exciting initiative aims to celebrate our passionate NASCAR fans and foster a deeper connection with the racing community in and around Richmond Raceway, Michigan International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway each Friday at a Kroger store starting at 3 PM local time.

“It’s special to meet Kroger associates in our race markets and consumers shopping at Kroger thanks to the division managers, store managers and our racing partners, who make it all come together,” said Stenhouse Jr., who will be signing autographs at each event. “The fans really enjoy coming out.”

As a part of the Kroger Racing program, shoppers will receive ample-sized samples from our CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brands at each of the three stores. Additionally, they will be able to see the No. 47 NASCAR Cup Series show car and check out a convenient mobile “Race to Vaccinate” pharmacy unit that will be offering health screenings and vaccinations provided by Kroger pharmacists.

To keep fans smiling, the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® mobile dental van will be at the Mechanicsville, VA store and the Brownsburg, IN store too. Richmond Raceway kicks off the three store visits, and the Mechanicsville (VA) store will additionally be doing a bagging contest in support of a local food bank called “Feed More.” Also, while at the store, consumers can sign up for Boost, where they can save with free delivery and 2X Fuel Points when they sign up for membership. There’s something for everyone and we look forward to creating a positive impact in the community that resonates far and wide.

Friday Store appearances:

7/31 3 to 4:30 PM Kroger 351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA

8/4 3 to 4:30 PM Kroger 1100 W Argyle Street, Jackson, MI

8/11 3 to 4:30 PM Kroger 975 N Green Street, Brownsburg, IN

Stay tuned for more store events with Stenhouse Jr. and Kroger Racing. Also, visit https://www.kroger.com/f/racing to “Earn 4X Fuel Points” when you shop participating items, with your shopper’s card, between July 19 – August 1. Purchase online or look for the 4X Fuel Points tags if shopping instore.