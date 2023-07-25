Supercars Championship 2023: Race Calendar, Schedule, Results, Gen3 Rules, Favorites

As the seventh round of the 2023 Supercars Championship is underway, it’s time we brushed up on some things. There’s a lot to be excited about, so we wanted to fit everything from the race calendar to the Gen3 rules and even a couple of drivers we think have a chance at the title.

Race Calendar & Results

Expectedly, the 2023 Supercars season had Hunter as its inaugural race. Fans were thrilled with the return of Newcastle 500. It was a highly anticipated re-addition to the calendar, as it was sorely missed due to the pandemic in 2022. Afterward, we had an exciting couple of days at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The SuperSprint was dominated by Brodie Kostecki, who finally managed to snatch a win after failing to do so in the first three rounds. His 3rd place in Newcastle and a 2nd in Melbourne R3 have pitted him as the foremost Championship candidate in the beginning. This put Erebus in a prime position to further capitalize from Will Brown’s wins in Perth, twice in Tasmania, and once again at the Townsville 500.

So, it looks like we’ll be seeing another Erebus win. We still have the Sydney SuperNight double-header, which is always a hotbed of excitement. And after Sydney, Tailem Bend, and Sandown, we have the grandaddy — the Bathurst 1000. It attracts not just Supercar fans but also sport betting enthusiasts and F1 and WEC fans. It’s a celebration of motorsports and an event that will always remain in the highest echelon of racing.

Compared to last season, which had its moments, the 2023 Supercars Championship is shaping up to be one of the best ever. It’s a fair dinkum streak of highlights and amazing duels. But even with all the fanfare, we mustn’t forget about the technical side.

Gen3 Supercars Explained

One of the biggest downsides of all motorsports categories is the finance involved. In a time where even road cars are disgustingly expensive, cutting-edge, modified versions cost an even prettier penny. Therefore, sponsorships are a major lifeline of Supercars and all other championships. But most importantly, everything must also be feasible for car manufacturers.

Therefore, the Gen3 of Supercars is more similar to coupes, with the current grid featuring 14 Camarros and 11 Mustangs. This favors manufacturers, as they can test new features that might end up on road-going cars later on. As a result, they’ll be willing to invest in this form of R&D with greater enthusiasm. Likewise, this is the biggest change in this Aussie racing category, mainly due to the mind-boggling 65% downforce reduction.

And the changes have been evident from the get-go. Drivers had to invest more effort, and the field was tumbled for the first part of the season. Overtakes are much more frequent, and fans are happy, which is what Supercars are all about.

Favourites to Win the 2023 Supercars Championship

Overall, the grid is the most competitive we’ve seen it since the 1990s. Two teams are head and shoulders above the rest — Erebus and Ampol. The two teams have been neck and neck from the beginning, especially after Kostecki’s consecutive wins in Melbourne.

Even though Feeney and van Gisbergen are third and fourth, respectively, they’re each less than 100 points away from catching up to Will Brown. It’ll take some amazing consistency for Erebus to reclaim the title. Kostecki, as many have predicted, will be the key. If he managed to regain his form, there’s no chance Ampol would put up a serious challenge.