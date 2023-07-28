ATV Parts: Increase Performance, Reliability and Fun with the Right Upgrades

Sales stats for ATVs and UTVs show an interesting trend. With 780 thousand combined units sold in the US last year, these vehicles far outnumber motorcycles with just over 550 thousand units. Prices aside, there’s more to ATVs than meets the eye. New riders find them more comfortable than a comparable dirt bike as they offer a more upright seating position bolstered by the added padding in wider and larger seats.

Add to this the increased stability of four wheels, and you have a vehicle that functions equally well in different terrain and riding conditions. Besides carving up dirt trails just for thrills, these vehicles are being snapped up by hunters, farmers, and anyone looking for an off-roading adventure without the typical cost of a large SUV.

There are compromises with both types of vehicles though. While ATVs are safer, often better built, and more versatile, there’s more maintenance involved since you’ll be thrashing your ride through mud, sand, rocks, snow, and hard-packed dirt more often.

Parts that need regular inspection include the front and rear axles, the CV boots, and the drive belts. With more weight being pushed around in more demanding settings, these are the first that need replacing. You’ll also be looking at regular maintenance parts like brake pads, air filters, and spark plugs. Luckily, specialized ATV parts are easy to find and priced right, and some options can add a performance boost if you’re looking for that little bit extra.

ATV Axles and CV Boots

Many manufacturers cheap out on the factory axles, so if you’re into harder riding, these will throw up a few common signs before they finally call it quits.

Clicking or popping sounds when turning, clunks when accelerating or braking, and excessive vibrations at any speed are times when you need to check the axles and CV boots for damage. Damage occurs from overheating, mediocre build quality, subpar bearings, and parts that aren’t designed to be pushed. Any changes over stock, such as lift kits and bigger tires, aren’t forgiving either and will lead to premature wear.

Regardless if you’re looking for rear solid or front half-shaft types, there are a few key things to consider when replacing or upgrading your axles. Strength and build quality are what make aftermarket axles better in every way. Most are oversized, can take more weight, and stand up to heat much better.

This is down to the choice of the materials. Less expensive replacements are built around high-strength steel bars, paired with neoprene boots that get you better articulation in tougher terrain and the durability to perform under higher loads for much longer. Go with these if you’re the occasional ATV rider.

More heavy-duty setups have chromoly steel that adds to overall strength. Axles in these materials can last longer in more spirited driving and are well-balanced for most use cases.

If you’re into extreme riding and through the toughest terrain, consider higher grade 5340 steel axles which, besides the higher tensile strength, endure higher temperatures and are corrosion resistant. Thicker axles in this alloy are supplied with matching heavy-duty bearings and the combo can take higher torque rates, allow the use of lift kits without the risk of overheating, and can easily take on deeper mud or water.

Replacements are sold as single left or right front or rear axles or in pairs. Generally, you can swap out a single axle, though this may impact the power transfer. Opting for pairs makes more sense, especially when going for heavy-duty variants geared for more performance and reliability.

Lastly, go with replacements that fit and are compatible with your ATV. This is straightforward as most are advertised for specific ATV makes and models rather than wheel offset or size, or driveline layout.

Another concern is the CV boots. These allow the transfer of power under varying angles. They’re located at the ends of half-shafts.

Cracked or ripped CV boots will cause lubricating grease to escape leading to excess friction and heat while letting water, mud, and dirt eat away at the axle from the inside. The front boots are more at risk than those at the rear.

You’ll notice difficulty turning and maintaining direction once the boots start to slip and tear. In worst-case scenarios, the boots and joints will lock up, so you won’t be going anywhere. When buying axles, also check the quality of the supplied CV joints and boots.

Drive Belts

These help transfer the power from the engine and transmission through the driven axles. They too are some of the first parts that wear out sooner and need replacing.

Generally, belts can last anywhere between 3 and 5 thousand miles in occasional weekend runs lasting a couple of hours. But if you like having fun with your ATV and pushing it through tougher terrain or participating in racing, those numbers quickly change.

Wear and tear in belts is down to very high temperatures, fractures or cracks in the cogs, or the belt slipping and being misaligned in the first place. This can also be caused due to clutch slippage. Abrupt changes in drive speeds cause uneven wear, and sudden bursts of throttle, with higher engine loads, are what can tear belts in two.

When buying replacements, look for respected brands and belts made of high-quality natural and synthetic materials (reinforced rubber, Nylon, Kevlar, and carbon fibre). These are layered throughout the different sections to provide optimal strength. While the teeth will see the most wear, the belt backing also cops its fair share of mud, water, and dirt.

On the whole, drive belts are some of the least expensive ATV parts. Going for something more high-end guarantees consistent performance for longer periods. Usually, belts are priced according to engine power output, so bigger displacement ATVs will need belts that cost a few dollars more.

General Maintenance and Replacement Parts

Like bikes, cars and trucks, ATVs and UTVs will need periodic replacement of general parts such as brake pads, air filters, and spark plugs. These are low-cost items but necessary for day-to-day use.

ATV owners can also find performance replacements, such as ceramic pads for improved stopping power, pre-oiled filters to keep the engine clean, and performance plugs for improved combustion. As with axles, CV boots, and drive belts, buy ATV parts at a dedicated and well-stocked auto, bike and ATV/UTV stores.