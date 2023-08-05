Toyota Racing – NXS Michigan Post-Race Report – 08.05.23

NEMECHEK EARNS SERIES-LEADING FIFTH WIN OF THE SEASON

Nemechek’s victory scores Joe Gibbs Racing milestone 200th Xfinity Series win

BROOKLYN, Mich. (August 5, 2023) – John Hunter Nemechek battled back after early contact to win his fifth race of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the 200th overall Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing. Nemechek drove through the field to take the lead on lap 55 and led the majority of the following laps – 65 of the 125 – to earn the win. With the victory, Nemechek moves into a tie on the top of the regular season point standings.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Michigan International Speedway

Race 20 of 33 – 250 miles, 125 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

2nd, Josh Berry*

3rd, Brandon Jones*

4th, TY GIBBS

5th, Sam Mayer*

21st, KAZ GRALA

36th, CONNOR MOSACK

38th, SAMMY SMITH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you talk about the rebound today?

“Just a never give up attitude. This team is absolutely amazing, and I’m just the lucky one to be able to drive these Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supras each weekend. I have to apologize to Ty (Gibbs) and the 19 team. I didn’t mean to get into him. I’m the one that has been preaching about teammates. It was my fault. I put him in a bad aero spot. It looked like he got loose and then I couldn’t checkup. Just chain reaction type of events – but it is my fault. I take the blame for that. We will move on from it. Him and I will have a discussion about it. I’m thankful for this whole team. I’m thankful for everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing, Coach (Joe Gibbs), Toyota, TRD, Mobil 1, Pye Barker, everyone involved. Win number five, let’s keep it going.”

How special is it to win number 200 for Joe Gibbs Racing?

“It’s definitely special. Being able to win so many races for JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) in Xfinity Series – I’m just the lucky guy that gets to hold the wheel of these fast Toyota GR Supras every single weekend. Super thankful, super grateful. All the glory to God. Getting 200 is sweet. We’ve been joking about it for the past few weeks, and after the past couple of weeks that we’ve had, we’ve definitely needed to rebound. This is a great rebound.”

