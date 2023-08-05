Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Michigan International Raceway

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Michigan International Speedway; August 5, 2023

Track; Michigan International Speedway- Oval (2.0-Miles)

Race: Cabo Wabo 250; 125 Laps; 30/30/65; 250.0 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; August 5, 2023 3:30 PM ET

TV: NBC, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would first take to the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around the track situated in the Irish Hills of Michigan, Retzlaff would record a best lap of 39.258 at 183.402 mph on Lap-4 of his 21-lap session placing the Sunoco Rookie the Year Contender 13th of the 40 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Cabo Wabo 250.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. With 40 cars entered, two cars would miss the race. Retzlaff would lay down a fast lap of 38.823 at 185.457 mph putting the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 24th on the board. At the conclusion of qualifying Retzlaff would qualify outside Row 12 in the 24th position.

– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the Michigan International Speedway 2.0-mile oval.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

Jeb Burton– No. 27 Bommarito.com/EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would first take to the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps on track, Burton would record a best lap of 39.393 at 182.774 mph on Lap-1 of his 17-lap session placing Burton 19th of the 40 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Cabo Wabo 250.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. With 40 cars entered, two cars would miss the race. Burton would record a lap of 38.799 at 185.572 mph placing the No. 27 Bommarito.com/EasyCare Chevrolet Camaro SS 23rd overall. At the conclusion of qualifying Burton would qualify inside Row 12 in the 23th position.

– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Burton’s fourth NXS start at MIS. In three previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 20.0 with an 98.7% lap completion rate finishing 384 laps of the possible 389. Burton’s best MIS finish would come in 2019 where he would finish in the 9th position after starting 11th. 2021, would see Burton with a new team and a 29st place finish after running out of fuel running in 4th position after leading 23-laps on the day. The following year would see Burton with yet again a new team and a 22nd place finish after starting in 19th spot.

Featured Partner

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.