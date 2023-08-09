Front Row Motorsports Exercises Option on Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 9, 2023) – With a continued increase in performance and commercial success, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has exercised its option on drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliand for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Both drivers will compete in all NASCAR Cup Series events.

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, continues to be the leader at FRM. Since joining the team in 2018, McDowell has hit the prime of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has collected 29 top-10 and seven top-five finishes for the team. This season, McDowell is currently 17th in the championship standings and battling for the team’s second playoff appearance.

McDowell has been instrumental in developing and strengthening partnerships with Love’s Travel Stops, Fr8Auctions.com, Chicago Pneumatic, Horizon Hobby and others to help strengthen the No. 34 Ford Mustang team.

Gilliland has had a breakout sophomore season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. His three top-10 finishes and consistent top-15 results have made him one of the most improved drivers in the series this year. Gilliland has become a fan favorite and a positive influence for the No. 38 partners that include Ruedebusch Development and Construction, Speedy Cash, Boot Barn, gener8tor Skills, Serial 1 E-Bikes and others.

“Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. “They have been determined to make the team better each season and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

Zane Smith, No. 38 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver and defending series champion, is exploring opportunities in NASCAR’s other national series, including remaining at FRM in 2024.

FRM remains committed and will compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2024. Future plans regarding FRM’s 2024 Truck Series program will be announced in the weeks to come.

The FRM NASCAR Cup Series program will continue their season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to action at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this Friday.

