Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made three NCS starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, earning its first-ever NCS victory in the inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in 2021 with AJ Allmendinger.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 30 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Dyna-Gro Seed Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made two NCS starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and has earned one win, two top-10 finishes and led five laps.

Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s first NCS win at the Inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in 2021.

So far in the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned three top 10 and seven top-15 finishes.

“The last two years at Indy have been really special. To be able to kiss the bricks in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series has been a dream come true. Our road course stuff hasn’t quite been where we need it to be, but we are definitely working hard on it. We were close last year on the Cup side and if we get to Indy and unload well, we can have a shot to go win the race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two starts at his home track, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with a best finish of eighth.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I’m really excited to go back to my home track at Indianapolis. I’ve had some really great finishes in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series since we started running the road course, so I’m looking forward to hopefully another great run with my friends and family there.” – Justin Haley on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made nine NXS starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, earning one win, two pole awards, five top five and six top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, five pole awards, 15 top five and 34 top-10 finishes, with 528-laps led.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made three NXS starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and has earned one win, three top-five finishes, two pole awards and has led 52 laps.

Allmendinger won the 2022 Penzoil 150 at the Brickyard.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will be Allmendinger’s fifth NXS start in the 2023 season. So far, he has earned two wins and one runner-up and four top-10 finishes.

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made two NXS starts at Indianapolis Road Course where he has an average finish of 17th.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“I’m excited to get to Indianapolis, especially with it being such a special track to race at. Kaulig Racing’s road-course program has been strong this year and I look forward to building on that this weekend.” – Daniel Hemric on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts.

Smith currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of the Indy Road Course, and I hope to learn as much as I can to get up to speed quickly. It means a lot for our organization to run well there.” – Chandler Smith on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.