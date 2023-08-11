TPC Racing Makes a Quick Return to Road America for This Weekend’s USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama Porsche 992 and Cayman Races

David Williams Battling for Sprint Challenge Porsche 992 Am-Division Championship in the TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Chloe Chambers Steps Into the TPC Racing No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 Looking for More Race Wins and to Build TPC Racing’s Team Championship Lead

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 11, 2023) – Fresh off of a podium performance just last weekend at Road America, TPC Racing makes a quick return to the 4.048-mile Wisconsin road course to continue a pair of Porsche Sprint Challenge North America presented by Yokohama championship battles in this weekend’s “all-Porsche” 992 and Cayman races at “America’s National Park of Speed.”

Last Sunday at Road America, TPC Racing capped a competitive return to the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a third-place class finish with co-drivers Shehan Chandrasoma and Bryson Lew in the No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

The TPC Racing team and its drivers look for more success this weekend in Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 GT3 Cup and Cayman GT4 Clubsport competition.

Leading the way is two-time 2023 race winner David Williams who competes in the Am class in the top-tier Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 division in his TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

With victories at Sebring International Raceway and Barber Motorsports Park and seven-straight podium appearances to start the season, Williams is just three points out of the 992 Am championship lead with Road America kicking off the year’s final three doubleheader weekends of competition.

In the Cayman division, three-time 2023 race winner Chloe Chambers looks for another victory in this weekend’s triple header schedule of races for the Cayman GT4 Clubsport series. After teammate Evan Hinkle was sidelined this week due to unexpected personal commitments, Chambers steps into sponsor Monoflo International’s primary No. 77 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

Chambers swept both races in her series debut in April at Barber Motorsports Park and also picked up a win in the second race one event ago at VIRginia International Raceway. Her immediate success in the series has played a major role in TPC Racing leading the Cayman Team Championship standings by three points coming into the Road America weekend.

Noteworthy

A season-high five-car entry was planned for TPC Racing this weekend, but Hinkle is joined by fellow TPC Racing Cayman GT4 competitor Tom Kerr as a late scratch. “We are looking forward to his return at Indianapolis, but Tom is sitting the Road America weekend out due to a family emergency,” Levitas said. “We wish Tom, Evan and their families all the best and we will see them back at the track very soon.”

Chambers was scheduled to make her 992 Pro-Am debut this weekend but didn’t hesitate to answer the call from sponsor Monoflo International to drive the team’s No. 77 Cayman GT4 Clubsport when teammate Hinkle was sidelined. Chambers, however, did test the No. 270 Monoflo International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup mid-week at Road America and is expected to still make her race debut before the end of the Sprint Challenge season.

Chambers and her Cayman-class competitors have a couple of twists this weekend. For the first time this season, the Caymans will run three points-paying races rather than the standard doubleheader schedule of two sprints. Another change is that the Caymans share the track in the weekend’s first two races with the 991 Porsche GT3 Cup class, which normally competes at the same time as the 992 division. The third Cayman race, scheduled to wrap up the weekend’s racing Sunday afternoon, features only GT4 Clubsport competitors and is the first of two replacement races for a doubleheader originally scheduled for Mid-Ohio. The second replacement round will be a third Cayman race on the schedule at the Circuit of The Americas race weekend later this month.

Shaun McKaigue was set for his first race at Road America since 2019 in the No. 134 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup but was unfortunately sidelined for the weekend following a contact incident in Thursday’s test session. McKaigue was uninjured in the incident but his Porsche can’t be repaired trackside for the weekend’s racing schedule. ﻿Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The TPC Racing team has been here at the track for more than a week now getting dialed in to the new surface. David Williams is just a couple of points out of the championship lead in the 992 Am class so we are really looking forward to getting out there with some top performances. Chloe Chambers was set to join David in the GT3 Cup category this weekend in her 992 debut but instead drives the Monoflo International No. 77 Cayman after Evan was forced to skip this weekend. Chloe is looking for her fourth Cayman win of the season and is one of the main reasons TPC Racing leads the Cayman Pro-Am team championship by three points heading into this weekend.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver – No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport: “I’ll miss racing alongside one of our usual teammates Evan Hinkle this weekend but I will do everything I can working with the team to make sure Monoflo International makes it to victory lane. I’ve raced at Road America in 2021 in F4 and I showed really good speed. Unfortunately, prolonged safety cars during the three races made racing more difficult, but I’m ready for this new challenge in a different car and of course, the newly repaved surface! Thanks to Monoflo International and TPC Racing for the support and I am looking forward to three competitive races this weekend.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.