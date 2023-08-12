Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Practice/Qualifying Report – Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

RACE: VERIZON 200 AT THE BRICKYARD DATE: AUGUST 12, 2023

AUSTIN CINDRIC

No. 2 DISCOUNT TIRE FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 7TH

QUALIFYING – 20TH

RYAN BLANEY

No. 12 MENARDS/ATLAS FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 18TH

QUALIFYING – 16TH

JOEY LOGANO

No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 22ND

QUALIFYING – 18TH

NOTES – Not only is Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosting the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, it’s also the site of an NTT INDYCAR Series race and a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday afternoon, setting motorsports enthusiasts up for an action-packed race weekend. Ahead of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Cup Series drivers took part in group practice and qualifying on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course circuit.

Austin Cindric, who finished in the runner-up position last year, led the way for Team Penske in practice with the seventh-fastest time on the speed charts. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano finished with the 18th and 22nd fastest times, respectively. In qualifying at the Racing Capital of the World, Blaney qualified his Ford Mustang in the 16th position. Logano will roll off the grid 18th with teammate Cindric set to take the green flag from the 20th position.

Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton will start 24th in the No. 21 Ford Mustang.

WHAT’S NEXT – Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage on NBC, IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.