Buescher, No. 17 Team Finish 11th at Indianapolis Road Course

Castrol Edge Mustang Solid Despite Lack of Breaks in 82-Lap Race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Aug. 13, 2023) – Track position was the name of the game in Sunday’s road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as Chris Buescher drove to an 11th-place finish in a race that saw just one break in the action.

“It was not quite the day we wanted in our Castrol Edge Ford Mustang,” Buescher said following. “I felt like we were a little stronger than practice, but we got into the race and didn’t really get a lot of movement.

“The one restart we did have, somebody came in there really hot and got it all jammed up and we kind of pin-balled around. So, took a few good licks there and hopefully, everything was good afterwards. It’s valid to say that with no more cautions, it made it really hard to do much on the day. Proud of our group for sticking after it. We’ll take a little bit of a reset, then get back after it.”

The Castrol Edge Ford began the day from the 17th starting position following Saturday’s qualifying session. The only caution of the day flew at lap two, resetting the field for the only time all afternoon.

From there, varying pit strategies were the only action as Buescher ended the opening 15-lap stage in 21st. He first pitted in that stage break, then ran out the laps to the end of stage two, finishing 11th.

He later hit pit road under green at lap 48 from the 10th spot, and worked back up to just outside the top-10 from there, ultimately crossing the line 11th.

Up Next

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second-straight road course as Watkins Glen hosts racing action next Sunday. Coverage is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.