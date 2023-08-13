Keselowski Finishes 20th at Indy Road Course

Just One Caution Flies in 82-Lap Race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Aug. 13, 2023) – Brad Keselowski earned stage points Sunday afternoon on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and went on to finish 20th in the Socios.com Ford Mustang.

In total, the race was paused just once for a caution on lap two, but otherwise ran under all green-flag conditions, with no stage break pauses on road courses in the Cup Series in 2023. Keselowski qualified 22nd in Saturday’s session, but employed some early strategy on Sunday to flip that.

He was one of a couple of cars to hit pit road under the first yellow, taking fuel only, but enough to stretch to the end of the opening stage. The strategy carried over to the 20-lap stage two, where Keselowski crossed the line fourth, earning more valuable stage points.

At that point he pitted at lap 36, and again cycled back into the top five late, but hit pit road one last time with 18 laps remaining from the 10th position, before going on to finish 20th.

Up Next

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second-straight road course as Watkins Glen hosts racing action next Sunday. Coverage is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.