Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Topeka Post-Qualifying Report – 08.12.23

TORRENCE EARNS NO. 1 QUALIFER, TOP FUEL MISSION CHALLENGE WINNER

Reigning champion Capps leads Toyota in the Funny Car class, starts second

TOPEKA, Kan. (August 12, 2023) – Steve Torrence picked up his second consecutive challenge win and the no.1 qualifier hat at the final race at Heartland Motorsport Park. Doug Kalitta continued his performance surge as he starts third, with points leader Justin Ashley in seventh.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps leads the Toyota contingent as his Toyota GR Supra Funny Car starts from the second spot, with Sonoma winner J.R. Todd coming from seventh.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Heartland Motorsports Park

Race 13 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.764) T. Totten Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 3rd (3.799) A. Prock Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th (3.818) J. Hart Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9th (3.826) B. Force Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 11th (3.864) M. Salinas

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Robert Hight* Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro Funny Car 1st (3.948) J. Wyatt Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd (3.950) D. Richards J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 7th (4.011) C. Green Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 12th (4.121) J. Force

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

Mission Challenge Top Fuel Winner

It was a battle between the top two in points. Can you talk about your run there in the Mission Challenge finals?

“Justin Ashley has shown himself to be a fierce competitor, and he’s got a good team over there. Admittedly, we’ve not been the CAPCO boys of the past. We’re doing the best we can to get back to that. I think that at some point, we might have given these guys a false sense of hope that we aren’t the team we used to be. Maybe we’re not there yet, but we’re coming back. It gives me a lot of confidence and makes me feel excited about the rest of the year. We’re building the steam, building the momentum at the right time, and that CAPCO train is coming. This morning I felt safe. The conditions have changed and evolved to cloudy and cool. The big thing is, picking up bonus points throughout the rounds, that’s key, that’s crucial. We need to pick up those points. We need to get those tortilla challenge points. Justin had built a little bit of a lead, and we’re cutting that down. [The Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge points] are going to be crucial. I’ve won a championship by less than two or three points. It’ll be a big deal at the end. “

