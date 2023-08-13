Search
Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Topeka Post-Qualifying Report – 08.12.23

TORRENCE EARNS NO. 1 QUALIFER, TOP FUEL MISSION CHALLENGE WINNER
Reigning champion Capps leads Toyota in the Funny Car class, starts second

TOPEKA, Kan. (August 12, 2023) – Steve Torrence picked up his second consecutive challenge win and the no.1 qualifier hat at the final race at Heartland Motorsport Park. Doug Kalitta continued his performance surge as he starts third, with points leader Justin Ashley in seventh.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps leads the Toyota contingent as his Toyota GR Supra Funny Car starts from the second spot, with Sonoma winner J.R. Todd coming from seventh.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
Heartland Motorsports Park
Race 13 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Steve TorrenceCapco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster1st (3.764)T. Totten
Doug KalittaMac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster3rd (3.799)A. Prock
Justin AshleyPhillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster7th (3.818)J. Hart
Shawn LangdonKalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster9th (3.826)B. Force
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster11th (3.864)M. Salinas

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Robert Hight*Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro Funny Car1st (3.948)J. Wyatt
Ron CappsNAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car2nd (3.950)D. Richards
J.R. ToddDHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car7th (4.011)C. Green
Alexis DeJoriaBandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car12th (4.121)J. Force

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

Mission Challenge Top Fuel Winner

It was a battle between the top two in points. Can you talk about your run there in the Mission Challenge finals?

“Justin Ashley has shown himself to be a fierce competitor, and he’s got a good team over there. Admittedly, we’ve not been the CAPCO boys of the past. We’re doing the best we can to get back to that. I think that at some point, we might have given these guys a false sense of hope that we aren’t the team we used to be. Maybe we’re not there yet, but we’re coming back. It gives me a lot of confidence and makes me feel excited about the rest of the year. We’re building the steam, building the momentum at the right time, and that CAPCO train is coming. This morning I felt safe. The conditions have changed and evolved to cloudy and cool. The big thing is, picking up bonus points throughout the rounds, that’s key, that’s crucial. We need to pick up those points. We need to get those tortilla challenge points. Justin had built a little bit of a lead, and we’re cutting that down. [The Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge points] are going to be crucial. I’ve won a championship by less than two or three points. It’ll be a big deal at the end. “

