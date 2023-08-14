Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Topeka Post-Race Report

ASHLEY GROWS POINTS LEAD WITH TOPEKA RACE WIN

Todd continues strong performance with fifth consecutive semi-final or better finish

TOPEKA, Kan. (August 13, 2023) – Justin Ashley continued his season dominance with his sixth win in 13 starts this year. Ashley was stellar behind the wheel with reaction times in the .030 range in the last two rounds against former champions Antron Brown and Brittany Force. With the win, Ashley expands his points lead to 83 points over Steve Torrence.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd continued his performance surge as he advanced to his fifth consecutive Funny Car semi-final or better in Topeka. Todd defeated Chad Green and Ron Capps, before coming up just short to points leader Matt Hagan

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Heartland Motorsports Park

Race 13 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.753 v. 5.259(J. Hart) W. 3.755 v. 3.794(L. Pruett) W. 3.726 v. 3.711(Holeshot Win –A. Brown) W. 3.702 v. 3.709(B. Force) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.810 v. 4.874(M. Salinas)

W. 3.811 v. 4.008(A. Prock) L. 3.711 v. 3.726(Holeshot Loss –J. Ashley) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.786 v. No Run(T. Totten) L. 3.766 v. 3.781(Holeshot Loss – B. Force) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.853 v. 3.787(B. Force) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 4.465 v. 4.260(A. Prock)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Finals W. 3.963 v. 4.119

(C. Green) W. 3.960 v. 4.977(R. Capps) L. 3.945 v. 3.933(M. Hagan) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 4.337 v. 5.828(D. Richards) L. 4.977 v. 3.960(J. Todd) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 4.029 v. 4.867(J. Force) L. 4.046 v. 4.025(B. Tasca)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Maynard Ashley Racing

TF Final Result: Winner

How will you tell the story about this Wally on such a unique day?

“Just like that – it was a unique day. This track has a lot of history for me. My father won here in 2007, and then Jim Epler was the first person to go 300mph here in Topeka and this is the last race in Topeka. To do it at night like this – I was getting in the car, and I was talking to Dustin Davis, and I said ‘this is pretty cool isn’t it?’ He said ‘yeah, I think this is pretty cool, Justin.’ I was along for the ride, and what a ride it has been. Phillips Connect has done so much for our team and everybody on the whole Phillips Industries side – I’m so grateful for them, Toyota, Kato, Lucas Oil, Mac Tools – this team made four incredible turnarounds. I have so much gratitude for everybody. Thank you fans for sticking it out today, and thank you to my family watching at home.”

