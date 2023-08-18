Josh Berry to Pilot the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ™ No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Daytona

STATESVILLE, N.C. (August 18, 2023) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ announced today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) standout Josh Berry will pilot the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) event at Daytona International Speedway on August 26th.

The night race at Daytona will be the 32-year-old Hendersonville, Tenn., native’s first start in a NASCAR Cup Series car at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Berry has four starts at the iconic track in the NXS with 24 laps led.

Berry is currently ranked fifth in the Xfinity Series championship point standings with eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes to his credit this season. He is a five-time winner in the series achieving wins at tracks of all sizes including Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Berry made his 11th NCS start earlier this month at Michigan International Speedway as a “substitute” driver for LEGACY M.C.

“I can’t thank everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB enough for giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 42 again next weekend at Daytona,” said Berry. “I haven’t driven these cars on a superspeedway yet, but I’ve got great teammates in Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson that I can lean on throughout the week to be up to speed for Saturday night.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of JR Motorsports and look forward to Josh driving the No. 42 Chevy at Daytona,” said VP of Race Operations Joey Cohen. “Josh stepped in at Michigan and fit in great with the team. He understands the need to work together at superspeedways as a teammate and can help LEGACY M.C. have a solid points day and contest for the win.”

The NASCAR Cup Series’ 400-mile event at Daytona International Speedway will take place under the lights on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 pm ET airing on NBC, MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio channel 90.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT:

Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

