Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Offers $100,000 Customer Appreciation Celebrating Limited Edition Serial 1 BASH/MTN Mountain E-Bike Debuts New Scheme at Watkins Glen International

MOORESVILLE, N.C (August 18, 2023) – Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes returns to the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Mustang at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this weekend. Todd Gilliland will debut a new custom design by the minds of Serial 1 E-Bikes. The new scheme is of the powerful BASH/MTN Mountain E-Bike available for fans everywhere through Serial1.com.

Gilliland’s Ford Mustang may have four wheels, but it’s powerful Ford engine and purpose-built suspension and brakes mirror the same details that are built into the two-wheel BASH/MTN mountain E-bike- making the E-Bike the best in its class.

Gilliland hopes the new scheme will give him an edge at a track where he was leading last year. Gilliland led five laps in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track before breaking a rear end.

“I know we can be fast again this year at Watkins Glen,” said Gilliland. “And we’re going to do it with a pretty cool looking BASH/MTN E-Bike scheme. I want thank Serial 1 for their continued support this season. We can’t do this without them.”

Serial 1 began their partnership earlier this season at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway where Gilliland finished 11th in the event. Serial 1 again rode with Gilliland and the No. 38 to a 15th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois and again at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“This is a race that we’re really looking forward to,” said Dion Reif, Executive Vice President Life Electric Vehicles, Inc., Parent Company of Serial 1 Cycles. “Todd showed everyone last year his talents on road courses and we expect him to be up front again while we introduce NASCAR fans to our Limited-Edition BASH Mountain E-Bike featuring our New GOOGLE app and Cloud THEFT tracking GPS.”

“Customers tell us every day they love our E-Bikes,” continued Reif. “They had no idea how amazing they are and that more people need to ride them to appreciate them. So we’ve decided to do a $100,000 customer appreciation to dedicated NASCAR fans. Beginning today, if you buy one BASH Mountain E-Bike you will get any E-Bike for half price. Just go to www.serial1.com and enter code: NASCARBOGO. This offer will be limited to the first 50 sets of E-Bikes sold. We know the more people that get on our bikes, the more they will go out and tell their friends and family. We want everyone to spread the word about their amazing experience with Serial1 E-Bikes on the trails.

Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium E-Bikes that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 has been recently acquired by Life Electric Vehicles, Inc. (Life EV), bringing E-Bike manufacturing to the USA.

About Life EV

Life EV is a USA-based corporation, involved in the design, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, with a current emphasis on electric bicycles. Life EV manufactures its products utilizing free-trade zone processes in Broward County, Florida with a United States Certificate of Origin. Life EV through its affiliates, including Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:LFEV), was established to support and grow the E-Bike industry, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the USA.