GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: The Milwaukee Mile

Race Information

Round: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race No. 18 of 23 (Playoffs Round of 10)

Track Location: The Milwaukee Mile – West Allis, Wisconsin

Race Name: Clean Harbors 175

Broadcast: Sunday, August 27th at 4:00 PM ET live on FS1 (TV), MRN (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 23 | Grant Enfinger & Jeff Hensley – Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet

No. 24 | Rajah Caruth & Chad Walter – Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet

No. 43 | Daniel Dye & Blake Bainbridge – Hamlin & Associates Chevrolet

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Milwaukee Mile Stats

Grant Enfinger will make his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Milwaukee on Sunday

Grant will also make his first ARCA Menards Series start at Milwaukee prior to the Truck Series race on Sunday

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 17; Wins: 2 (Kansas I & Gateway); Best start: 2nd; Stage wins: 1; Top 5s: 6; Top 10s: 9; Laps led: 133; Current points position: 6th (+24 to the cutline)

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 357 at Milwaukee. This truck was just freshly built by the team at GMS Fabrication, and will make its debut on Sunday.

Milwaukee Rookie: Milwaukee is one of two tracks (North Wilkesboro being the other one) that Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger has no prior experience at. When asked about racing at this historic venue, Enfinger replied by saying that he has been looking forward to the opportunity to check another track off his “bucket list” and noted that the wore out racing surface should be a natural fit for his driving style.

Double Duty: All about that track time. Grant will make his second ARCA Menards Series start of the season this weekend at Milwaukee as he gets back behind the wheel of the No. 97 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet entry. The 2015 series champion competed with this same car in the ARCA race at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this year, advancing 22 positions from his starting spot at the rear to finish in a respectable fourth place effort.

Hensley at Milwaukee: Though Milwaukee has not been on any NASCAR national series schedule since 2009, veteran Crew Chief, Jeff Hensley, has a lengthy notebook on the Mile. Jeff won a pole with Mike Skinner in the 2007 Truck Series race, and in six total NCTS starts, his trucks have started in the top-10 four times. He called drivers to top-10 finishes on three occasions with Skinner in ’07 and ’08, and Brian Scott in 2009. Hensley also called nine NASCAR Xfinity Series events at the track, earning two top-10 finishes with drivers Curtis Markham in 1995 and Tracy Leslie in 1997. As a driver, Hensley made two NXS starts in 1984 and 1985, qualifying in the top-10 both times and finishing ninth in the latter.

Indianapolis Recap: The defending race winner at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park had high hopes of competing for the win after a strong qualifying start of sixth place. Enfinger would add a total of 12 stage points with finishes of seventh in stage one and third in stage two, but would have a costly pit stop at the beginning of the third stage. Having to return for a second time due to the lug nuts not being properly fastened, Enfinger would restart deep in the field. Without the aid of many cautions, Grant would scratch his way through the back half of the running order, but would ultimately have to settle for a 12th place finish.

FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Enfinger’s two race wins at Kansas Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway, along with a stage win, gave him 11 playoff points at the start of the Round of 10. His 12th place result at IRP, paired with the added benefit of stage points, left him with a 24 point buffer to cutline drivers Nick Sanchez and Matt DiBennedetto heading into Milwaukee. Grant is five points behind his nearest competitor, Zane Smith, and 23 points behind current point leader, Corey Heim.

From The Drivers Seat: Since you have never raced at Milwaukee before, what are you looking to gain by competing in the ARCA race before the Truck Series race on Sunday?

“Any laps around a track are good laps, especially at a place that I’ve never been to. So, I appreciate Codie (Rohrbaugh, CR7 Motorsports Team Owner) for the opportunity to run their car, and more than that, it’s really fun racing in the ARCA Series. Overall, I’m looking forward to racing at Milwaukee; it’s a track that I’ve heard a lot about, and Hensley has raced there before, but I’ve never seen the place. I’m anxious to get there and get practice started on Saturday with our Champion Power Equipment Chevy, and hopefully we’ll have some good speed in the race.”

From The Pit Box (Jeff Hensley): It’s been a while since you’ve last been to Milwaukee, but what type of characteristics do you remember about this track that you can use to your advantage on Sunday?

“Milwaukee is a tough track. I mean, people talk about flat racetracks, but this place is flat. Like it’s extremely flat. So it’s hard to set up for; there’s always been an issue where you fight that balance of being just free enough on entry to where you can be somewhat aggressive but still turn in the center and try to make the straightawaways as long as you can by getting in the throttle as quick as you can get pointed good. That’s where I feel you make your time is from the center of the corner off. You’ve got to be able to rotate in the center and manage the throttle and stay in the racetrack. I think it’ll be racy, I think there’s going to be a lot of tire falloff, or at least that’s how it was in the past and I don’t see that getting any better. If your truck’s pretty decent, I feel like you’ll have the ability to widen out the racetrack and pass some guys with different options, but it’s a tough ole’ racetrack.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Milwaukee Mile Stats

Rajah Caruth will make his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Milwaukee on Sunday.

ARCA Starts: 2; Best start: 6th; Best finish: 4th (2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 17; Best start: 3rd; Best finish: 6th (Darlington); Top 10s: 2; Current points position: 17th

About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.

The Foundation’s mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.

Chassis History/Info: Caruth and the No. 24 team will race with GMS chassis no. 337 at the Mile. This truck has been in the team’s rotation used primarily at short tracks this year, with Rajah driving it at Martinsville Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Sheldon Creed won in this truck on debut at World Wide Technology Raceway back in 2021.

Milwaukee Experience: Rajah Caruth is just one of four drivers entered in Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 that have raced in both ARCA Menards Series races held in 2021 and 2022. Caruth’s first Milwaukee start was just his second time ever behind the wheel of an ARCA car, starting 15th and finishing 13th. Last year, he made big gains on the track, qualifying in sixth and nabbing a fourth place finish, one of eight top-fives that season.

Walter at Milwaukee: Crew Chief Chad Walter has not competed in any NCTS race before at Milwaukee, however he has made a total of three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts working with drivers Kyle Busch, Landon Cassill, and Justin Allgaier. Cassill qualified the highest in the three races in 2008, where he started in third place. Allgaier earned Walter his best finish at the racetrack the following year, posting a 17th place result.

Indianapolis Recap: It was a great night to be on the No. 24 team last time out at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Rajah showed promise throughout the entire event, knocking off his second-highest start of the season with a fourth place qualifying effort. He then parlayed his qualifying speed into a quality race as a whole, earning three stage points at the conclusion stage one and positioning himself for an impressive finishing result. Caruth would make a run to the checkered flag holding down the seventh position, securing his second top-10 finish of the season just one spot short of his career-best.

From The Driver’s Seat: Coming off your second top-10 finish of the season, how much of a confidence boost do you have entering Milwaukee, where you’ve raced at twice before?

“I would say that the confidence lies in the prep that my No. 24 team and I are doing, not just for when it comes to this race, but the rest of the season as a whole. Most of the next tracks that we will be racing at on our schedule are ones that I’ve had the chance to race at before, whether that be in Trucks, ARCA, or Xfinity cars. It’s great to have another top-10 finish, but we have certainly been hoping for more, and in our minds there’s no reason that we can’t continue to run up front in the next six races, maybe potentially even bust off a win. I feel good in the Wendell Scott Foundation Chevy that we’ll have not just this weekend, but for the rest of the year.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Hamlin & Associates Chevrolet Silverado RST

Milwaukee Mile Stats

Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Milwaukee on Sunday.

ARCA Starts: 2; Best start: 3rd; Best finish: 3rd (twice); Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 2

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 17; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 18th

About Race To Stop Suicide: Race to Stop Suicide was co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The nationally trademarked 501(c)3 non-profit works to create awareness, normalize the conversation, and remove the stigma surrounding suicide. Additionally, provide an entry-level amount of education, what to look for, symptoms, and a plan to check in and check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide prioritizes ensuring folks have easy access to helpful resources, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, please visit www.racetostopsuicide.com.

Welcome Hamlin & Associates: Dye will run a new paint scheme on his No. 43 Chevrolet this weekend, as a Florida-based automotive marketing firm, Hamlin & Associates, joins the team to serve as his primary sponsor. In addition to their partnership with Dye and GMS Racing, Hamlin & Associates have planned an overarching partnership with the Race To Stop Suicide. The news of this partnership was made public last week, and the team’s press release can be viewed here. Visit www.HamlinAndAssociates.com to learn more.

Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in Milwaukee. A true workhorse, this truck has been driven by Daniel in four races this season, and 19 total races in its tenure. Dye drove it at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and lately at Pocono Raceway. His best finish with this truck is 11th, and it has won before with Zane Smith at Dover Motor Speedway in the 2020 season.

Milwaukee Strength: Out of the four drivers entered dawning past ARCA Menards Series experience at Milwaukee, Daniel Dye is tied for having the best average finish, and was arguably the most consistent driver between the two years. Dye made his first start at Milwaukee driving a GMS Racing entry in 2021, where he started and finished in the third position. The following year, Dye would back up his result by qualifying fifth and finishing third once again. With this synergy, Dye looks to deliver his first-career top-10 finish in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Sunday.

Bainbridge at Milwaukee: Blake Bainbridge has one prior Milwaukee race on his resume, which came in the 2005 NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at the Mile. He served as Crew Chief for NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Bill Elliott, who qualified Bainbridge’s car in 15th and finished in 17th on that day.

Indianapolis Recap: Daniel made his first Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park last race, starting from the 15th spot. After struggling with handling on his No. 43 Chevy, Daniel would slip back slightly down the running order, but the crew would make resilient changes to improve on it. Dye would wind up bringing his truck home with a 22nd place result, one lap down.

From the Driver’s Seat: You’re one of only a handful of drivers that has raced at Milwaukee before, so what have you learned about this track that you can carry into Sunday?

“Being able to have raced at Milwaukee twice before with the Truck Series race coming up is definitely going to be helpful. It’s a unique place; it’s a little bit similar to what we ran at St. Louis, but definitely different. The surface is way older and it’s going to be a fun race in the trucks for sure. I loved it when I raced there in ARCA; we finished third both times we ran there. I’m going to try to use what I learned in those races when it comes to race around the competition and set up passes. We are excited to have Hamlin & Associates on our No. 43 Silverado, they are a new partner with our team and I think our truck looks fast, so hopefully we can replicate what we did the past two years and the success we had with them.”

