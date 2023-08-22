REIGNING DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION RICKY STENHOUSE JR. DEFENDS TURF WITH A BOOST FROM PARTNERS

HARRISBURG, N.C. (August 22, 2023) – 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will seek allies to boost him to his fourth superspeedway victory with a fresh look to his No. 47 Camaro at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26. Boost by Kroger Plus will partner with the JTG Daugherty Racing team during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 joining co-primary and longstanding partner Entenmann’s, which is promoting the “Ride with Ricky” sweepstakes currently.

“Thanks to Entenmann’s, which ‘Goes great with people’ we just launched the ‘Ride with Ricky’ sweepstakes, and now we will have a new look on our race car hoods with Boost by Kroger Plus,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It is great to see our partners maximizing their partnership on track and in-store, and we hope to be doing some victory donuts to go along with the donuts on our car at Daytona.”

Boost by Kroger Plus, the membership that brings shoppers exclusive savings on groceries and fuel with free delivery of fresh, affordable food will have prime positioning on Stenhouse Jr.’s hood for the 160-Lap event to help drive awareness.

Customers can join Boost by Kroger Plus free for 30-days or sign up for as little as $7.99 per month. Customers can enjoy exclusive offers, fuel savings and free delivery on purchases of $35 or more.

To make NASCAR’s vast audience of more than 80 million dedicated fans aware of the savings offered through Boost by Kroger Plus, they are teaming up with JTG Daugherty Racing’s very own spotter Tab Boyd, a two-time Daytona 500 winner as eyes in the sky.

“It’s really cool to debut the Boost by Kroger Plus hood at Daytona, especially given our triumph in winning the Daytona 500,” said Boyd. “Boost is a word I use a lot of weekends at superspeedways and some mile-and-a-half tracks like Atlanta Motor Speedway and/or Kansas Speedway down the back straightaway. At a track like Daytona this weekend, we get a boost from another car, which is an extra surge from another car that makes you go faster. A continuous boost is essential for greater speeds to get to the front for success and for spotters.”

“It will be fun to say, ‘here comes the boost’ to Ricky with the No. 47 Boost by Kroger Plus / Entenmann’s Camaro,” continued Boyd. “It is nice to make the in-store / online and on-track connection, where NASCAR consumers can get exclusive savings and the opportunity for free delivery of fresh food when they sign up for Boost by Kroger Plus. I’m looking forward to getting back to Daytona with Ricky and the team and go for another win.”

Prior to competing in the No. 47 Boost by Kroger Plus / Entenmann’s Camaro, Stenhouse Jr. intends to pause for reflection. He will visit Daytona International Speedway’s Museum to view his Champions’ car and participate in the unveiling of his imprinted footprint and handprint concrete block in the Daytona 500 Champions’ Walk of Fame.

“It will be really fun to get back to Daytona,” said Stenhouse Jr. “The last time we were there it was kind of chaotic with all the celebrating, media, and stuff that we did. It will be cool to go back and go to the museum to see our race car for the first time since we won and be at the Daytona 500 Champions’ Walk of Fame reveal. It is always nice to go back to a racetrack where you are trying to defend. Sweeping the races at Daytona would be huge for us.”

To date, this season has brought significant achievements for the single-car team based in Harrisburg, N.C. that has cemented a coveted spot in the 2023 Playoffs.

“I feel good about what we were able to accomplish at the start of the season and winning the Daytona 500,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It is one that we all have circled on our calendar every single year to get the job done when we show up. That was cool to do. It is a tough race to win and one that sticks with you forever.”

Stenhouse Jr. is proud of the team’s accomplishments. To date, they have the Daytona 500 victory, two top-five, 7 top-10 and 14 top-15 finishes in 25 starts this season.

“We punch above our weight with what we have, and I think we take a lot of pride in that,” continued Stenhouse Jr. “We wish probably that we had more things to go to battle with, but I am happy with the tools we have and how we do battle. It has been a fun season. We know where our strengths and weaknesses are. We need to make sure that we continue to make our weaknesses less because we do have strong suits. We work hard and it has been cool to see everybody kind of hold hands and go forward together. We are okay with being under the radar going into the Playoffs. It is completely fine for us.”

For more information about Boost by Kroger Plus visit Kroger.com/pr/boost.

Also, visit racingprizes.com/boost/ for a chance to win a trip for two to a race of choice in 2024.

For additional details on the Entenmann’s “Ride with Ricky” sweepstakes visit ridewithricky.entenmanns.com.