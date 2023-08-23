Birch Gold Group Continues Partnership in Championship Run

Precious Metal IRA Specialists Return at Milwaukee

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 23, 2023) – For the second time this season, Birch Gold Group will partner with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile for the first time since 2009.

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team continue their title defense after finishing fifth at the Indianapolis Raceway Park. The finish also has the team fifth in the point standings.

The return of the black and gold scheme is welcome for Smith. Birch Gold Group cheered the team to two stage wins earlier this season at the Pocono Raceway. Smith was the fastest truck that day before getting into an accident. Now the popular scheme with the chrome 38 is back and ready to carry the team to a win.

Birch Gold Group has created http://www.birchgold.com/Zane to educate fans about savings in physical precious metals that include gold and silver. The company is a trusted industry leader who helps Americans protect their retirement savings from inflation, economic instability and more with Gold IRAs. Founded in 2003, they have served tens of thousands of customers from all 50 states.

“We were impressed with Zane and the team’s fight at Pocono,” said Andy Klein, Chief Marketing Officer of Birch Gold Group. “This weekend, we are cheering for Zane to get his third win of the season and continuing to tell our story to NASCAR fans.”

Birch Gold Group will be featured on the team’s social media channels the rest of the week to help more NASCAR fans learn how Birch Gold Group can protect their investments and retirement. For Smith, having a partner like Birch Gold Group will help him focus on the track.

“It’s a great looking truck and you can’t miss it,” said Smith. “It is like I have said, when you have good partners around our program, we can just focus on getting the job done on it. This weekend, that means winning at Milwaukee and advancing in our playoff run.”

Fans can go to http://www.birchgold.com/Zane to learn more.

The return to the Milwaukee Mile for the Clean Harbors 175 will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT BIRCH GOLD GROUP

Birch Gold Group (https://www.birchgold.com), the Precious Metal IRA Specialists, is a leading dealer of physical gold and silver in the United States. Birch Gold helps people protect their savings, either for retirement as part of a gold IRA or silver IRA, or as a home delivery of precious metals. Birch Gold maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The Birch Gold team of professionals has decades of combined experience, including past positions with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.