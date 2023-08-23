Lawless Alan – Clean Harbors 175 Race Advance

Clean Harbors 175 | Milwaukee Mile Speedway (175 Laps / 177.6 Miles)

Sunday, August 27 | West Allis, Wisconsin | 4:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

IRP Recap: An eventful Friday afternoon in Indianapolis left Lawless Alan starting shotgun on the field for the TSPORT 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. In the end, Alan was able to finish in 24th while remaining in 23rd in the driver point standings.

Alan on Last Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: “These are the days that you don’t want to have as a team, but sometimes it plays out like that. This whole Niece Motorsports organization worked hard to get the truck back together and ready for the race. I’m proud of these guys for their commitment and I’m looking forward to closing out the season with this group.”

Alan on Friday’s Race at Milwaukee Mile Speedway: “Everyone’s going into this weekend on an even playing field. That said, we have as good of a shot as anyone to go out there and run up front. I’m looking forward to getting NASCAR back to Milwaukee and it has the possibility to be a really good day for our team.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.