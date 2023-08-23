JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Daytona International Speedway

RACE: Wawa 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 7 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Tim McGraw “Standing Room Only” Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads to Daytona Beach for his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

The Franklin, Wis. native will carry new colors to Daytona International Speedway as Tim McGraw’s new album ”Standing Room Only”, releasing Saturday, will ride with Mayer.

The 20-year-old is on a hot streak of five consecutive topfive finishes, dating back to Pocono in July. Those top fives are comprised of two wins and a pair of runner-up efforts, which stand as Mayer’s career-best five-race average of 2.2.

Mayer’s victory last weekend in the Finger Lakes bumped him up to fifth in the NXS championship point standings.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

Josh Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet will carry the familiar colors of Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER Boats & ATVs again this weekend at Daytona.

Berry’s best finish in four starts at Daytona is 16th, coming in the first race of the 2022 season. His best superspeedway finish overall is fifth at Talladega, coming in the fall race last season.

Berry has started from the pole in the last two oval races on the schedule and finished second in the most recent one at Michigan International Speedway.

Berry and the No. 8 team are currently sixth in the series standings, 118 points above the postseason cutline.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Fisher Nuts Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made 15 NXS starts at Daytona and has compiled two top-five and four top-10 finishes. Jones finished 14th in Daytona to start the 2023 season with JRM.

At the two superspeedways of Talladega and Daytona, Jones has a combined five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 26 total starts at the two tracks.

With three races remaining in the NXS regular season, Jones currently sits 13th in the standings, 61 points below the 12th and final position to secure a spot in the playoffs.

On tracks measuring 2+ miles in length in the NXS, Jones has accumulated eight top fives and 23 top 10s in 52 total starts.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier returns to the high banks of Daytona looking to improve upon his third-place effort at “The World Center of Racing” in February.

In 25 starts in the NXS at the hallowed superspeedway, Allgaier has scored seven top fives, 11 top 10s and a best finish of second coming in both this event in 2016 and the 2019 season-opening event.

In 41 combined starts between Daytona and Talladega, the Illinois native has amassed 11 top fives and 18 top 10s.

Allgaier currently sits third in the NXS standings, 34 markers out of the point lead with three races remaining in the regular season.

Driver Quotes

“Although these road courses have been a blast, I am super excited to get back to a superspeedway, especially Daytona. We ran strong here back in February and thought we really had it on the last lap there. It was a learning opportunity for me and I am ready to take all I have learned back to Daytona and hopefully be able to contend for the win and stay off my roof this time.” – Sam Mayer

“Daytona is a place where anything can, and usually does, happen. It will be intense right from the drop of the green flag and hopefully we will be able to avoid any potential trouble out there and be up front when it counts with our Hellmann’s Chevrolet. We had an unbelievably strong car here in February and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team will have just as good a car for me on Friday night. JRM has always been extremely good on the superspeedways and hopefully all four of us will be able to work together all night long and be fighting for the win together in the end.” – Justin Allgaier

“It will be nice to get back to Daytona this weekend, making it a double with Bass Pro Shops on the car like we had in the spring. We’ve been running really well lately, but just can’t seem to catch a break in the late stages. JRM is usually really good at Daytona as a whole, so hopefully we can avoid any disaster this weekend and put ourselves in a position towards the end of the race to battle for a win.” – Josh Berry

“The JRM cars in Daytona to start the year were all really good. If we can all get with each other and work together, I think we will be the cars to beat. With only a few races left until the playoffs, we need to be a little more aggressive this weekend to put ourselves in a spot to potentially lock ourselves in. I know we will have a fast Menards/Fisher Nuts Chevrolet, we just need to avoid the carnage and give ourselves a shot at the end.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates