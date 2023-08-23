Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made nine NCS starts at Daytona International Speedway and has earned one top-10 finish and led 19 laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 32 laps.

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be Chandler Smith’s first start at Daytona International Speedway in the NCS.

Smith previously attempted to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500.

In his first NCS start, Smith finished 17th at Richmond Raceway.

“I’m excited to head back to Daytona and run in the Cup race this weekend. Anytime I can get on track in a cup car is a learning opportunity, especially alongside two teammates who have been successful on super speedways. Our cars have been strong at this style of track, and hopefully we can continue that trend this weekend. – Chandler Smith on Daytona International Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No.16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 20 NCS starts at Daytona International Speedway and has earned three top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps.

Earlier this season, Allmendinger finished sixth in the Daytona 500.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led nine laps and earned two top five, five top 10 and eight top-15 finishes.

“Our cars have been really good at superspeedways this season. Daytona is a racetrack I never look forward to to be quite honest, but I know that if we go put ourselves in position, we’re going to have a shot to win the race. We’ll take everything we can get, try to be the guy that doesn’t make the mistake and avoid the big one. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.” – AJ Allmendinger on Daytona International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made six NCS starts at Daytona International Speedway.

Haley won the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 in his first start at Daytona in the NCS and has led a total of nine laps at the superspeedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I’m super excited to get back to Daytona, a place I love. Kaulig Racing always builds fast superspeedway cars, and we always find ourselves in contention at this type of track. If we control everything that we are able to control, work with our teammates, and stay clean until the end, I think we have a great shot. I’m also excited that Kaulig Racing is giving me the opportunity to jump back in the Xfinity car on Friday. We’ve got three chances for a Kaulig Racing win on both Friday and Saturday, and I’m looking forward to the challenge as a team.” – Justin Haley on

Daytona International Speedway

Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 31 NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway, earning three wins, 10 top five and 15 top-10 finishes. The team has also earned three pole awards and led 322 laps at Daytona.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 16 top five and 36 top-10 finishes.

Justin Haley, No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

Justin Haley has made nine NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway and has earned two wins, three top five and five top-10 finishes.

Haley has made four NXS starts for Kaulig Racing in the 2023 season and has earned a top five and three top-10 finishes, with 86 laps led.

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made 10 NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway and has earned two pole awards, one top five, three top-10 finishes and led 46 laps.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“I’m excited to get back to superspeedway racing at Daytona. I feel like we have everything we need to go there and have a good day. It is just a matter of doing our part on all sides and executing.I look forward to having some fun in the Cirkul Chevrolet.” – Daniel Hemric on Daytona International Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith has made one NXS start at Daytona International Speedway, finishing, 12th in the 2023 season-opener.

He currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

“The No. 16 team has had a rough stretch of races. We’re hoping to gain momentum heading into the playoffs in a few weeks. Racing at Daytona can get crazy. As long as we can avoid the big one, we can hopefully contend for the win.” – Chandler Smith on Daytona International Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.