TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Daytona International Speedway / Milwaukee Mile

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Daytona International Speedway / Milwaukee Mile Speedway

August 25-27, 2023

CHECKERED-FLAG FOR THE NCS REGULAR SEASON

NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season officially got underway in February at Daytona International Speedway – a race that saw Team Chevy’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drive the manufacturer to its 25th Daytona 500 victory. With 25-points paying races complete, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will make its return to the “World Center of Racing” for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to conclude the regular season.

400-miles around the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway will determine the 16th and final driver that will complete the series’ playoff field. Five drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have contributed to the manufacturer’s series-leading 13 wins in NASCAR’s premier series this season, also already clinching a spot in the post-season title hunt: Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Kyle Larson, Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

For those on the outside looking in, a repeat winner in Saturday night’s event leaves three drivers with the opportunity to get into the playoffs by points, including Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, who will enter the weekend in the 18th position in the standings and 43-points below the cutline. Suarez has finished inside the top-10 in three of the four superspeedway-style races this season, including a career-best seventh-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in February, as well as a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.

The 14 remaining drivers will take on the regular season finale in a ‘must-win’ situation, including five Team Chevy drivers that already have at least one superspeedway win in the NASCAR national ranks to their names:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Cup Series – three superspeedway wins

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2022 & April 2019)

Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 2022)

NASCAR Xfinity Series – one superspeedway win

Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 2016)

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Xfinity Series – one superspeedway win

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2022)

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Cup Series – one superspeedway win

Daytona International Speedway (July 2019)

NASCAR Xfinity Series – four superspeedway wins

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 2021 & Aug. 2020)

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2020 & June 2020)

Erik Jones, No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Cup Series – one superspeedway win

Daytona International Speedway (July 2018)

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Cup Series – two superspeedway wins

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 2022 & Feb. 2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series – one superspeedway win

Daytona International Speedway (July 2015)



CLOSING IN ON A MILESTONE 100TH VICTORY AT DAYTONA

Already the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s win in the 2023 Daytona 500 extended Chevrolet’s record to 98 all-time victories across all three NASCAR national series at the track. The Bowtie brand has the potential to hit its milestone 100th victory at the “World Center of Racing” with a sweep of this weekend’s doubleheader. Chevrolet has been able to accomplish that feat in NASCAR’s past two appearances at the Florida superspeedway – dating back one year ago to wins recorded by Austin Dillon (NCS) and Jeremy Clements (NXS), and most recently by Stenhouse Jr. (NCS) and Austin Hill (NXS) in the 2023 season-opener.



ONE YEAR AGO: DILLON WITH A WALK-OFF WIN

Sitting in a ‘must-win’ situation, Team Chevy’s Austin Dillon will enter the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season finale looking for a repeat performance from one year ago. In the August 2022 event, Dillon shook-up the playoff standings by becoming the series’ 15th new winner and earning one of the two remaining spots in the playoff field. The 33-year-old North Carolina became the eighth Chevrolet driver to win and secure a playoff spot, giving the Bowtie brand 50 percent of the series’ playoff field last season.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 RCR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daytona International Speedway – Aug. 28, 2022

Chevrolet has collected 50 all-time wins in NASCAR’s premier series at Daytona International Speedway, including 22 triumphs in the Summer race. Team Chevy drivers account for six of the 16 active NCS winners at the Florida superspeedway, with each having a win in the Summer race to their name. That list includes three drivers that are in need of a win to take the final post-season position: Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon (Aug. 2022), Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley (July 2019) and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’S Erik Jones (July 2018).



BY THE NUMBERS ON SUPERSPEEDWAYS

Dating back to Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2022, Chevrolet drivers and teams have put on a powerhouse performance in superspeedway-style races. Six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have collected a combined eight wins in the NASCAR Cup Series’ past nine superspeedway events. The most recent of those wins came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July with Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron. The 25-year-old Charlotte native also led the manufacturer to a podium sweep with Daniel Suarez (second) and AJ Allmendinger (third) – both of which will look to capitalize on that momentum as they each face a ‘must-win’ at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.



SIX YEARS AGO..

In the July 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, Team Chevy’s William Byron drove the JR Motorsports No. 9 Camaro SS to the victory, starting a stretch of dominance in the series for Chevrolet at the track. Over the last six years, the Bowtie brand has recorded wins in 11 of the past 12 NXS races at the Florida superspeedway, with the manufacturer looking to make it five-straight in Friday night’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. Since the NXS made its debut at Daytona International Speedway in 1982, Chevrolet has recorded 45 wins in 63 NXS races at the track – giving the manufacturer a winning percentage of 71 percent.

Austin Hill, No. 21 RCR Chevrolet Camaro SS

Daytona International Speedway – Feb. 18, 2023

With three races remaining in the NXS regular season, eight of the top-12 positions in the playoff standings are occupied by Team Chevy drivers. Five of those drivers have already clinched a spot in the post-season with a win, led by Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, who continues to maintain the top position in the standings with a nine-point advantage over second. Of those above the cutline but still looking for a victory includes JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry, who sits in the sixth position with a comfortable 106-point cushion over the cutline. Joining Berry includes Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric and Richard Childress Racing’s Sheldon Creed, holding onto the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.



RETURN OF THE MILWAUKEE MILE

For the first time in 14 years, the Milwaukee Mile Speedway will welcome the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) for Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 – race two of three in the series’ Playoffs Round of 10. Chevrolet has made its way to victory lane five times in the series’ 15-race history at the Wisconsin oval. Of those wins includes the NCTS’ debut at the track in July 1995 with Mike Skinner, as well as the series’ most recent appearance in June 2009 with Ron Hornaday, Jr.

McAnally-Hilgemann’s Christian Eckes leads Team Chevy in the playoff points standings in the third position and a 39-point advantage above the cutline.

Ron Hornaday, Jr. – No. 33 KHI Chevrolet Silverado

Milwaukee Mile Speedway – June 20, 2009

Joining Eckes in the top-eight of the standings includes Carson Hocevar in fourth (+ 35 points), Grant Enfinger in sixth (+24 points) and Nick Sanchez in eighth (+2 points). Matt DiBenedetto currently sits in the 10th position in the standings, but only three-points below the cutline.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field across all three NASCAR national series this weekend:

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona: Camaro SS 1LE NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Milwaukee: Silverado RST

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – two wins (Feb. 2023 & July 2017) Austin Dillon – two wins (Aug. 2022 & Feb. 2018) William Byron – one win (Aug. 2020) Justin Haley – one win (July 2019) Erik Jones – one win (July 2018) Kyle Busch – one win (July 2008)

· In 152 NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded 50 wins and 52 poles – both of which are series-leading feats. Of those wins includes 22 in the NCS’ Summer race at the Florida superspeedway.

· Chevrolet has won 98 times at Daytona International Speedway across all three NASCAR national series, making Chevrolet the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway.

· Chevrolet has won eight of the past nine superspeedway-style races in NASCAR’s top series – recorded by six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams.

· Three of the six repeat winners in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season come from Team Chevy:

William Byron: five wins (Las Vegas, Phoenix, Darlington, Atlanta 2, Watkins Glen) Kyle Busch: three wins (Auto Club, Talladega, WWTR) Kyle Larson: two wins (Richmond & Martinsville)

· In 25 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race this season, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (13), top-fives (55), top-10s (104), stage wins (19) and laps led (2,477).

· Chevrolet leads the series in wins across all three NASCAR national series this season with 13 victories in 25 NASCAR Cup Series races, 12 victories in 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and 10 wins in 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races – all with a win percentage of at least 50%.

· With William Byron’s win at Watkins Glen International, Hendrick Motorsports now sits at 298 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories – all recorded with Chevrolet.

· Chevrolet’s series-leading 13 NASCAR Cup Series wins this season have been recorded by drivers from four different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), William Byron and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) and Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing).

· Chevrolet drivers have recorded 19 of the 50 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins this season: William Byron (eight; series-leading), Ross Chastain (five), Kyle Larson (three), Kyle Busch (two) and Chase Elliott (one).

· Chevrolet continues to sit atop the manufacturer points standings in all three NASCAR national series, leading by 60 points in the NASCAR Cup Series, 59 points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 46 points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

· Chevrolet has swept the Manufacturer Championships across all three NASCAR national series in a single season four different times (2012, 2005, 1998, 1996).

· With Grant Enfinger’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at World Wide Technology Raceway, GMS Racing is the winningest Chevrolet organization in NCTS’ history with 44 all-time wins in the series.

· With its 41 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Championships, and 846 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

Can you talk about the pressure of you being locked into the playoffs and having a teammate who is still trying to get in?

“Well, it’s going to be an exciting weekend for sure. Everyone has a little bit different agenda and we’re all competitors so I’m sure we’ll keep it interesting. Things can change so quickly at the superspeedways and so much is out of your control. I want to win but overall I want it to be a good weekend for Trackhouse and for Daniel to make it in the playoffs. It’s good for everyone at our team and our partners to have both cars in the playoffs.”

How much does coming into Daytona with some drivers needing to win to get into the playoffs change how people race?

“There’s definitely different approaches when it comes to drivers just trying to survive and being there at the end of the prescribed laps, or if you actually want to go race. Time will tell on how it’s going to work out for everyone.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1

“We’re headed to the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. There’s nothing quite like going to Daytona. I enjoy the sunshine and fast racetrack. There’s nothing like drafting around that place. Obviously, I’ve got two big career wins there. The Daytona 500 and we won the August race to walk off, win and make our way into the NASCAR Playoffs last year in the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400. It’s shaping up for us to have the opportunity to try and do it again. I love drafting, getting in there and mixing it up, so we’ll see what it takes to put the No.3 Chevy back in the NASCAR Playoffs, hopefully.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

How different is racing at Daytona in August versus February?

“Running Daytona in August is way different than February. It’s just a hotter time of the year so the track is definitely slicker. You need to set up a little bit more for downforce for grip to make your car drive good on the long run. It’s still a drafting race, it’s still going to be close-knit, and tight action.”

Teams and manufacturers plan to work together at Daytona and Talladega, but once the race starts, how difficult is that?

“The manufacturers, ever since like 2015 or 2016, have really changed the way the aspects the way superspeedway races go. It’s all about trying to work together as a unit. Our key partners with Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse have been really good on the superspeedways this year. I feel like we’ve had good success with that and working well together with those guys. Outside of RCR and Austin Dillion, Chase Elliott has probably been the closest guy that we’ve had as an ally on the superspeedways.”

Do you think the final race of the NASCAR regular season should move around to different tracks?

“Daytona being the final race of the regular season, man, it keeps that wild card opportunity open, so it really puts itself at a really good spot in the season. I liked the July 4th race there because you have the family, you go to the beach, you go do stuff together and then go race at night. Before we start moving around the final race of the regular season, I would say we should move around the final race of the championship and get it to different venues.”

﻿AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

“Our cars have been really good at superspeedways this season. Daytona is a racetrack I never look forward to, to be quite honest, but I know that if we go put ourselves in position, we’re going to have a shot to win the race. We’ll take everything we can get, try to be the guy that doesn’t make the mistake and avoid the big one. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

JOSH BERRY, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1

“Making my first Cup Series start at Daytona is definitely a dream come true. It’s what every racer dreams of and I get to do that this weekend. Not long ago I thought I was going to be a career short track racer, so to know that I get to make my first start at Daytona in a Cup car just shows that you should never give up.”

What are your expectations for the race?

“It’s going to be a learning curve to start the race, especially without practice. These cars draft differently than the Xfinity cars do and we’ve seen drivers be able to tandem a little bit to gain momentum and move forward. If we can just keep it clean and be there at the end, that is our plan.”

What has his week been like preparing for this event?

“It’s definitely been a little easier preparing for Daytona knowing ahead of time that I would be in the No. 42. Being able to sit in the car beforehand, get everything where I need it, is key. I have been able to lean on Dale Jr, Erik (Jones) and everyone over at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to figure out what to expect this weekend, so I feel as ready as can be to get to Daytona.”

Will you learn anything from the Xfinity Series race on Friday night that can translate over to Saturday?

“There’s not too much that will translate over from the Xfinity car to the Cup car but I’ll be able to feel how the track transitions at different times of the evening and how the cars react to the weather. The line changes a little bit depending on the sun and when it sets, so it’ll be nice to see what lane is preferred on Friday before hopping in the Cup car on Saturday.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

“Daytona is always exciting, especially with it being the last race of the year leading into the playoffs, it’s always a pretty wild race. I was able to win that summer race a few years ago for my first cup win and I really hope to add on there and grab a win to get ourselves into the playoffs. I am excited to get there always, and I enjoy superspeedway racing, I feel like we have been really close and just need to close one of these speedway races out, so hopefully this is the one.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 BOOST BY KROGER / ENTENMANN’S CAMARO ZL1

“It will be really fun to get back to Daytona. The last time we were there it was kind of chaotic with all the celebrating, media, and stuff that we did. It will be cool to go back and go to the museum to see our race car for the first time since we won and be at the Daytona 500 Champions’ Walk of Fame reveal. It is always nice to go back to a racetrack where you are trying to defend. Sweeping the races at Daytona would be huge for us.

I feel good about what we were able to accomplish at the start of the season and winning the Daytona 500. It is one that we all have circled on our calendar every single year to get the job done when we show up. That was cool to do. It is a tough race to win and one that sticks with you forever.

We punch above our weight with what we have, and I think we take a lot of pride in that. We wish probably that we had more things to go to battle with, but I am happy with the tools we have and how we do battle. It has been a fun season. We know where our strengths and weaknesses are. We need to make sure that we continue to make our weaknesses less because we do have strong suits. We work hard and it has been cool to see everybody kind of hold hands and go forward together. We are okay with being under the radar going into the Playoffs. It is completely fine for us.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

How are you preparing for the Milwaukee Mile?

“I’ve never been to Milwaukee, so I’ve just been watching a bunch of races on YouTube, getting on my iRacing Sim and obviously the Chevy Simulator — just using all the tools and resources so that I can be as best prepared as I can when I show up.”

As you’ve prepared for this race is there anything that you’ve found to be unique about the Milwaukee Mile?

“Yeah, I think it’s cool that it’s kind of a worn out surface. It looks like there are two grooves that you can race each other on, but I think that passing is going to be really difficult. So, it’ll be important to have speed early and qualify up front.”

What does it mean to be a part of NASCAR’s return to the Milwaukee Mile?

“It’s just really unique. I watched the old Xfinity races there as a kid growing up, so I’m looking forward to going back there. I remember actually watching Kyle (Busch) race there years ago. So, it’ll be really fun and I’m excited about it. It’s kind of like North Wilkesboro. I don’t think this return has quite as much hype as that place did, but it definitely should.”

CHRISTIAN ECKES, NO. 19 GATES HYDRAULICS SILVERADO RST

Eckes on racing at Milwaukee for the first time:

“It’s going to be a challenge, for sure. Not many people have raced at Milwaukee recently, so there’s not much of a notebook to look at other than some visual similarities to Gateway or Phoenix. We’d love to get another win with our Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet and we’re certainly capable of that. Hopefully we can take another step forward from how we ran at IRP and Gateway earlier this year and be one of the trucks to beat this weekend. Another great points day like we had at IRP would be great to help us get close to advancing, but getting back to victory lane is the priority for our team.”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

Since you have never raced at Milwaukee before, what are you looking to gain by competing in the ARCA race before the Truck Series race on Sunday?

“Any laps around a track are good laps, especially at a place that I’ve never been to. So, I appreciate Codie (Rohrbaugh, CR7 Motorsports Team Owner) for the opportunity to run their car, and more than that, it’s really fun racing in the ARCA Series. Overall, I’m looking forward to racing at Milwaukee; it’s a track that I’ve heard a lot about, and Hensley has raced there before, but I’ve never seen the place. I’m anxious to get there and get practice started on Saturday with our Champion Power Equipment Chevy, and hopefully we’ll have some good speed in the race.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

Coming off your second top-10 finish of the season, how much of a confidence boost do you have entering Milwaukee, where you’ve raced at twice before?

“I would say that the confidence lies in the prep that my No. 24 team and I are doing, not just for when it comes to this race, but the rest of the season as a whole. Most of the next tracks that we will be racing at on our schedule are ones that I’ve had the chance to race at before, whether that be in Trucks, ARCA, or Xfinity cars. It’s great to have another top-10 finish, but we have certainly been hoping for more, and in our minds there’s no reason that we can’t continue to run up front in the next six races, maybe potentially even bust off a win. I feel good in the Wendell Scott Foundation Chevy that we’ll have not just this weekend, but for the rest of the year.”

JAKE GARCIA, NO. 35 ADAPTIVE ONE CALIPERS SILVERADO RST

Garcia on racing at The Milwaukee Mile for the first time:

“It’s always exciting to go to new tracks, especially to places with as much history as Milwaukee. You’re usually at a deficit when it comes to experience as a rookie, but not many other guys in the field have raced at Milwaukee either, so hopefully we can get to know the track quicker than most this weekend. Our trucks have had a lot of speed lately and we’ve raced inside the top five, so hopefully we can continue that this weekend with our Adaptive One Chevrolet.”

﻿DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 HAMLIN & ASSOCIATES SILVERADO RST

You’re one of only a handful of drivers that has raced at Milwaukee before, so what have you learned about this track that you can carry into Sunday?

“Being able to have raced at Milwaukee twice before with the Truck Series race coming up is definitely going to be helpful. It’s a unique place; it’s a little bit similar to what we ran at St. Louis, but definitely different. The surface is way older and it’s going to be a fun race in the trucks for sure. I loved it when I raced there in ARCA; we finished third both times we ran there. I’m going to try to use what I learned in those races when it comes to race around the competition and set up passes. We are excited to have Hamlin & Associates on our No. 43 Silverado, they are a new partner with our team and I think our truck looks fast, so hopefully we can replicate what we did the past two years and the success we had with them.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 51 J.F. ELECTRIC SILVERADO RST

Do your expectations for this race change after a top-five finish in your KBM debut at Richmond?

“It certainly gives us some momentum. I really just need to go out there and have another solid weekend. If we can qualify in the single digits again and finish in the single digits, I think that would be a good weekend. It’s been more of a learning curve than I expected. Coming over here, it hasn’t just been show up and go faster, there’s been a lot that I’ve had to learn and things that I’ve had to work on. We will go into Milwaukee with some momentum and try and have another solid day in the J.F. Electric Silverado.”

Having never been to Milwaukee before, how are you preparing for this race?

“I’ve been asking lots of questions from lots of different drivers, spotters, and watching a lot of YouTube videos. Basically, that’s how I approached IRP last weekend since there wasn’t a lot to go off of. It worked out well for us over at Young’s Motorsports. I feel like I have more resources over here at KBM, so hopefully we can go out there and start out with some good speed and fine tune from there.”

As you’ve done your research, is there a track that you’ve been to that you feel will be similar to Milwaukee?

“Yeah, maybe 3 and 4 at Gateway. Honestly, growing up in the north, a lot of our racetracks are flat so hopefully that will play into my wheelhouse. Milwaukee is a little bigger, but I still have a really good feeling about it.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2022): 41

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2023 STATISTICS:

Wins: 13

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,477

Top-five finishes: 55

Top-10 finishes: 104

Stage wins: 19

· Ross Chastain – 5 (Daytona), (Auto Club x2), (Dover), (Darlington)

· William Byron – 8 (Las Vegas x2), (Phoenix), (COTA), (Richmond), (Dover), (Charlotte), (Watkins Glen)

· Kyle Larson – 3 (Phoenix), (Bristol Dirt), (Pocono)

· Chase Elliott – 1 (Talladega)

· Kyle Busch – 2 (WWTR), (Sonoma)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 846 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 742

Laps led to date: 248, 021

Top-five finishes to date: 4,276

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,816

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,180 Chevrolet: 846 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 825 Ford: 725 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 177





