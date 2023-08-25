NASCAR, FanDuel Announce Multi-Year Partnership

FanDuel becomes an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, will integrate odds into NASCAR’s fantasy platform

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 25, 2023) – National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”), and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a multi-year partnership that makes FanDuel an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR®. As an Authorized Gaming Operator, FanDuel has been granted the rights to use certain NASCAR marks and will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging betting experiences, including odds integration into NASCAR’s fantasy platform.

“Partnering with FanDuel, a best-in-class sports gaming company and iconic brand in the space, is a huge win for NASCAR and its fans,” said Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director of sports betting. “We can’t wait to work with FanDuel to deliver our fans more engagement opportunities and expand our sports gaming offerings.”

NASCAR entered legal sports wagering in September 2020 when it became the first league to partner with the American Gaming Association. Since then, sports betting on NASCAR has increased exponentially as betting operators saw a 51.5% increase in the total amount of money wagered on NASCAR in 2022 compared to the previous year. From 2021 to 2022, FanDuel saw a 70% increase in NASCAR bets placed on their platform leading to an 88% increase in handle showing the continued growth in engagement opportunities for fans through betting.

“We see the potential in sports gaming offerings around NASCAR and are committed to further engaging its fans with the heavy-passing, side-by-side racing action on the track,” said Clifton Ma, strategic partnerships, vice president at FanDuel. “We’re thrilled to partner with the premier racing organization in North America and continue to grow its presence in the sports gaming space.”

In addition to its partnership with NASCAR, FanDuel has brought on NASCAR on FOX Analyst and racing icon Clint Bowyer as a FanDuel Ambassador. Bowyer will help engage race fans by promoting FanDuel NASCAR offerings.

FanDuel is currently available in 19 states that offer mobile sports betting, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

All players must be 21+ to place a legal sports wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world’s largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.