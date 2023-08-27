Toyota Racing – NCTS Milwaukee Post-Race Report – 08.27.23

HEIM CLINCHES ROUND OF 8 BERTH

The Toyota development driver earns 11th straight top-10 run in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (August 27, 2023) – Corey Heim (fourth) led Toyota with a top-five run in the NASCAR Truck Series return to the Milwaukee Mile. It was Heim’s 11th consecutive top-10 finish and 15th top-10 finish in 17 races this season.

With the finish, Heim has clinched his berth in the Round of 8 regardless of his finish at Kansas Speedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

The Milwaukee Mile

Race 18 of 23 – 175 Laps, 177.62 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Grant Enfinger*

2nd, Carson Hocevar*

3rd, Christian Eckes*

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Matt Crafton*

11th, TANNER GRAY

13th, TAYLOR GRAY

15th, DEAN THOMPSON

20th, TYLER ANKRUM

23rd, SEAN HINGORANI

26th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

29th, TYLER HILL

30th, STEWART FRIESEN

35th, BRAD PEREZ

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

First off, you are locked into the next round of the Playoff, what is your emotions on hearing that?

“It’s a good deal. The Playoff points really paid off. It really just shows our consistency throughout the season getting stage points, and the Playoff bonus. I’m supe proud of TRICON Garage, Safelite, Toyota Racing for everything they do for me, and huge thank you to them as well. It makes Kansas a lot easier. I thought Kansas was the perfect cut off race for me anyway, because I love that track and I feel like I’m really good there, so it allows us to go and chase a win, and I wish now Kansas was in the next round, I guess.”

