GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: The Milwaukee Mile

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 1ST

FINISH: 1ST

POINTS: 3RD

Post-Race Quote: Grant, when we talked earlier today, you found out about the news with GMS shutting down at the end of the year, and you said the goal was to prove you guys aren’t done. You proved it out there today.

“Yeah, I don’t want to ever hear from anybody ask me if we’re going to lay down again. You know, Jeff Hensley has been focused the whole year. There’s been distractions going on all year long. So if anything, this adds clarity. None of these guys, including me, have a job next year, but I feel like we proved that we deserve one. We had a heck of a Champion Power Equipment Chevy. I didn’t think we were that good yesterday; I think we were a tenth place truck, maybe a seventh or eighth place truck. But Jeff, he believes in me and when I tell him what I need, and I believe in him and the calls he makes.

We had a winning truck today. I don’t know if we had a dominant truck, but we had a winning truck. Got put behind the eight ball there at the end, but it was fun racing. I hope the fans enjoyed it. You know, this one is special for a lot of reasons. Obviously the news this week, but I want to send a big thank you to Maury Gallagher, Spencer, Ron Booth, Mike Beam, everybody that’s built GMS Racing. Thank you for everything you’ve done, thank you for everything you’ve done for me. It’s also special because of my spotter, Jeremy Lundy. My normal spotter, Tyler (Monn), couldn’t make it, but my late model buddy, best friends forever, he’s spotted for me, he’s always been there for me when I needed him. I called him on Monday and he came here, so that’s even more special.”

I know you talk about how special it is, I also know it’s one of your crew member’s birthdays. He told me earlier today he was going to celebrate, shoutout to Greg of course. Can you put into words what kind of statement this makes for you guys though as well?

“I think we’ve had speed, you know. Have we executed perfectly? No. Did we execute perfectly today? No. But we’ve had speed all year long. When we hit it, when those guys hit it, we’ve done this twice now this year. Here and Kansas. We’ve got three wins but we’ve had three trucks like this in my opinion. This is a brand new truck, I can’t say thank you enough for GMS Fabrication and GMS Racing; not just this year, not just lately, but the whole year last year there was just as much effort put into this stuff and I’m glad some of our fruits are showing.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 15TH

FINISH: 14TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “Today was definitely a tough battle with our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado, but I am really proud of the team because we just kept digging and kept working on it. I did the best I could. Salvaged a top-15 finish, which isn’t terrible. We are going t o go to some really good tracks here coming up in the next couple weeks that I am really excited for. Congratulations to Grant and the whole No. 23 team, that was great to see them pull through and get another win. I’ve got all eyes on Kansas.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Hamlin & Associates Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 5TH

FINISH: 28TH

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had a difficult race today in Milwaukee; couldn’t really be able to hit on our handling, and got put so far behind that it was nearly impossible to climb out of. Thankfully, the guys on my No. 43 Hamlin & Associates team kept making changes to try and find us some more speed by the end of it, and I feel like we were able to make the most of what we had. Learned some stuff for the short track package, and I was glad to come back to Milwaukee. I’m thankful for all of our partners’ support, and with how long of a week this was for everyone on the team, I was so glad to see that one of our teammates was able to put it in victory lane. Shoutout to Grant and the No. 23 team for earning their third win of the year. For us, we’ve got five more races this season and we’re going to work really hard at improving every week. I’ll be looking forward to going back to Kansas for the second race there this year.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.