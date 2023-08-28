KENNINGTON RECORDS ANOTHER TOP TEN IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

August 28, 2023. In a display of skill and determination, DJ Kennington secured an exceptional 10th place finish in his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge at the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race held at Circuit ICAR on Saturday, August 26th.

While running strong early, the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge began to fade toward the middle portion of the 55-lap race. The team considered making a pit stop to address the issue, instead it was the determination of the driver that hustled the car closer to the front of the field.

Despite the challenges presented by the demanding Circuit ICAR track, Kennington’s tenacity and precision behind the wheel of his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge enabled him to steadily climb back through the ranks and secure another top-ten finish, earning valuable points in the series point standings.

Kennington’s tenth place finish was enough to maintain his hold on seventh spot in the overall championship battle.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“Everything was pretty good in the early going but then it seemed when the car got hot, we just didn’t have the same kind of speed we showed earlier. With some restarts during the race, we regrouped and got the Castrol Dodge back into the top ten. We really had to work for every spot out there today”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team are back in action Sunday September 3rd at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park near Bowmanville, ON.

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Evirum 125 will air on TSN Saturday, September 2nd at 2PM ET and on RDS2, Saturday September 23rd at 2PM ET.

