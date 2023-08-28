IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE BY JACKSON IN O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE

(August 28, 2023) NASCAR fans were treated to an exhilarating display of skill and strategy at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday, August 26th, as Larry Jackson participated in his 100th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race. Starting from the 18th position in his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge, Jackson showcased his driving prowess and determination, ultimately finishing 13th in a race that featured plenty of action.

A key moment in the 55-lap race came when the #84 decided to take advantage of the optional pit stop allowed for fuel. The crew also made additional handling adjustments to the car allowing Jackson to navigate through the final laps of the circuit with a better handling racecar.

Jackson’s determination, combined with the strategic work of his #84 O’Neil Electric team, resulted in a notable climb through the ranks, securing a 13th place finish overall.

Quotes:

“This was the kind of day that we got a little bit better with each session on track. During practice we made some adjustments and were better during qualifying. Then during the race with fuel mileage so close we chose to take on fuel and also make some additional changes to car. The O’Neil Electric Dodge was even better in the closing laps, and we collected a few more spots. It’s been a fun adventure through 100 races, looking forward to many more”.

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Evirum 125 will air on TSN Saturday, September 2nd at 2PM ET and on RDS2, Saturday September 23rd at 2PM ET.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses. Up next, Larry Jackson will return to action Sunday, September 3rd at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park near Bowmanville, Ontario.

