MBS MOTORSPORTS SHINES AT CIRCUIT ICAR

(August 28, 2023) MBS Motorsports and driver Daniel Bois demonstrated impressive performance during the NASCAR Pintys Series race held at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday, August 26th. Starting the race from the 15th position, Bois exhibited remarkable determination and skill, ultimately securing an impressive 8th place finish.

The race at Circuit ICAR marked another successful chapter in their journey within the NASCAR Pintys Series. The team that first entered the series last season has endured a few growing pains but has shown they are here to compete with Bois running as high as fifth position during the race.

MBS Motorsports and Daniel Bois continue to impress the racing community with their dedication and achievements, leaving a mark on the NASCAR Pintys Series. As they reflect on their strong showing at Circuit ICAR, a track that they’d never competed on previously, the team looks forward to even greater accomplishments in the future.

Quote:

“We took a lot of big swings with the set up on the car, trying a few different things. We weren’t quite as strong as we’d hoped in practice, but some additional changes by the team made a big difference. Once we got into the race I could battle and race hard with the top teams. Even though this wasn’t our primary road course car, we’re pretty pleased with the results. Big thanks to the entire MBS Motorsports team their efforts”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

Next up:

Daniel Bois and the #31 MBS Motorsports team will race next on the road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park near Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday, September 3rd.

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Evirum 125 will air on TSN Saturday, September 2nd at 2PM ET and on RDS2, Saturday September 23rd at 2PM ET.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses. MBS Motorsports is running a partial schedule this season.

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo with driver Daniel Bois, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2023. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.