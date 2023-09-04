JACKSON EXCITES THE CROWD AT CTMP IN O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE

(September 4, 2023) Larry Jackson, behind the wheel of the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge, delivered an exhilarating performance at the NASCAR Pinty’s Series event held at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Sunday, September 3rd. With the support of over 400 enthusiastic guests of O’Neil Electric, Jackson showcased his racing prowess running up front, leading a lap and scoring an 11th place finish.

Starting from the 19th position, Jackson and his dedicated team executed a well-planned race strategy that proved to be instrumental in his performance. Jackson’s determination and skill allowed him to steadily climb through the field and race his way into the top-five, running as high as second near the mid-point of the 51-lap race.

As teams cycled through pit stops Jackson would be scored the race leader on lap 34. Bringing the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge to pit road for fuel and fresh tires a lap later he would relinquish the top spot.

Facing stiff competition and a challenging track in the closing laps, Jackson demonstrated resilience and laser focus, ultimately crossing the finish line in an impressive 11th place.

“The race played out exactly the way we needed it to for our strategy to work. We ran longer than everyone before stopping for fuel, then we came in for tires. It all came together for us. “Racing at CTMP in front of such an amazing group was a fantastic experience. The support from the O’Neil Electric group and the fans pushed me to give it my all, and I’m really pleased with the outcome today and that we could put on a good show for the O’Neil group”.

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses. Up next, Larry Jackson will return head to Delaware Speedway on Sunday, September 24th for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series season finale.

