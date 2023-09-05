Fr8Auctions.com Proud to Race with McDowell in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Committed Partner Ready to Make Primary Playoff Debut with Front Row Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 5, 2023) – In its eighth consecutive season as a partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Fr8Auctions.com will now be the primary partner of its NASCAR Cup Series Playoff entry. The black, red, and white company colors and logos will ride with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. It will be the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Fr8Auctions.com, the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has been one of the longest-tenured and loyal partners to FRM. It has supported the team’s growth into a winning and championship organization. This weekend, however, will be the first weekend that Fr8 Auctions will be a primary during a playoff race.

“Michael and his team deserve to be in the playoffs and we are so proud to support him and Front Row Motorsports,” said Marcus Barela, Founder, Fr8 Auctions. “We admire Michael as a person and his values. They align with our Fr8 Auctions family and Michael has always gone above and beyond for us. We wish him nothing but the best this weekend.”

McDowell and the No. 34 team come into Kansas Speedway ranked 16th in the playoffs. McDowell is ready to make his 25th start at the track. He has a best start of third and best finish of 13th which has happened twice and most recently in 2021.

“I really have to thank Marcus, Matt and his team for all their support and effort they have put into our program,” commented McDowell. “It feels good to get them into the playoffs and we want to give them a good race on Sunday.”

“For us, Kansas has been a lot better. This team, this season, we can be better than our first race at Kansas and we’re going to have to be. Every race is important in this format and we just need to bring our best car and execute with no mistakes.”

In addition, Fr8Auctions also supports the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation.

The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor the memory of Wyatt Hatcher, who loved life and loved superheroes. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant before his second birthday. The transplant allowed Hatcher to enjoy nine more years of life and even had beat cancer. However, the chemotherapy medication had damaged the donor heart and Hatcher passed in January of 2022. The Brave Like Wyatt mission was then born to help ease the burden of families dealing with similar circumstances by contributing to community resources, providing financial assistance for household bills, travel and when needed, funeral expenses.

“It is always special to support the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation,” added McDowell. “This is a big stage this weekend and hopefully fans can learn more about Wyatt’s story and support the Foundation.”

You can learn more at www.bravelikewyatt.com.

For more information about Fr8 Auctions, visit www.Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8 Auctions on Twitter at @fr8auctions and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

