Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford Mustang Team Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland is back in the Boot Barn Ford Mustang as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Kansas Speedway.

For Gilliland and the Boot Barn team, it is all about playing the spoiler role during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and continuing to improve on their 2023 season.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 267-lap race is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland comes into the Kansas Speedway ready to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track.

He has three top-10 finishes at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and a best finish of 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series at the track.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We know what we need to do to be better at Kansas. It is just more speed in the car and I think FRM has really improved on our mile-and-a-half program. We’re working closely with the 34 team, and I think our organization will have fast cars in Kansas.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“We might not be in the playoffs, but there is still a lot of fight left in the 38 team. We are keeping our foot on the gas and going for more top-10 finishes. It is all about improvement for us and getting better each race at a time.

“It’s super cool to see Boot Barn on the car again. They have been a big reason we’ve better this season. They have put a lot into the program and it is showing.”

