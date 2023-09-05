Zane Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET Ford F-150 Team Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team travel to Kansas City, Kansas and to the Kansas Speedway for the first elimination race of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs this week.

Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) will join Smith and the No. 38 team at the Kansas Speedway as the team continues their championship push.

RTA – Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. provides gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE and TV to America’s rural communities. The company was founded in 2018 by Jim Edwards and Don Workman to bring gigFAST INTERNET to America’s rural communities, solving the “digital divide”. The company is veteran owned as Workman served in the United States Air Force.

While many internet providers mention gig speeds, RTA created the gigometer to measure your internet speed. You can check yours at gigometer.net.

RTA now has customers in 22 states and has been involved in NASCAR since 2020 with Smith.

It will be a one-day show for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Friday at 3:35 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith and the No. 38 RTA Ford F-150 team are back in action at one of the team’s favorite tracks, the Kansas Speedway.

In seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Serie starts at the track, Smith has one win, three top-five and five top-10 finishes at the mile-and-a-half oval. Smith most recently finished third at the track in May.

Smith enters the race sixth in the standings with the top eight advancing in the playoffs after Friday night.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We had speed here in the Spring, it just comes down to executing. I see no reason why we can’t do that and win the race. Zane has the results to prove he can get it done.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“I love the Kansas Speedway. Having an elimination race here just adds an extra bit of pressure and I love it.

“It’s cool to have the RTA and the gigometer back on the truck. They have been huge supporters of mine and I can’t thank them enough for their partnership.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.