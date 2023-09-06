Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Race Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Kansas Advance

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Hollywood Casino 400 (Round 28 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 10

● Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 85 laps / Final Stage: 102 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing head to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the NASCAR Cup Series’ second stop of the season at the 1.5-mile oval. Briscoe owns five starts at Kansas with a best finish of 13th earned in the playoff race there last September.

● 100th Start. Briscoe is set to make his milestone 100th Cup Series start Sunday. He made his Cup Series debut on Feb. 14, 2021, at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, earned his first win March 13, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway and reached the Round of 8 in the 2022 playoffs. In his 99 career starts, he’s collected nine top-fives, 19 top-10s and two poles.

● Prior to Briscoe’s Cup Series debut, he had only competed on pavement in 133 races across the ARCA Menards Series, the former K&N West Series, the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Briscoe jumped straight from dirt cars to ARCA and, just last weekend at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway, he competed in his second pavement Late Model race. Briscoe drove his Mahindra Tractors-sponsored Chad Bryant Racing entry to a second-place finish.

● Briscoe owns a pair of top-three finishes in four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas, including a win in the opening race of the Round of 8 during the 2020 playoffs. He also placed fifth in his first of two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Kansas in May 2017.

● Briscoe won the 2016 ARCA Menards Series finale at Kansas after starting from the pole. He led twice for a race-high 67 laps to secure the victory by 1.464 seconds over Austin Cindric. His 14 top-fives and 18 top-10s in 20 ARCA races that year helped him clinch the championship in his rookie season.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

What are your takeaways as you approach your 100th start in the Cup Series?

“It’s definitely crazy to think we’re already at a hundred, especially when you think that you’re just dreaming and hoping to get one. It seems like such a big number, but it’s come on pretty quickly. Having a win in my first 100 starts is cool, but at the same time I feel like I’ve given a couple more away. It is pretty unbelievable when you think about how I barely had 100 starts in a stock car or truck before I made it to Cup and now I’ve reached 100 in Cup. I feel like I’ve learned a ton in the first 100 starts and I’m looking forward to 100 more and what comes with that.”

We’ve seen a lot of speed out of the No. 14 team the last few weeks before something gets in the way of a finish that reflects that. Do you feel encouraged by the progress that’s been made?

“Yeah, we’re definitely seeing improvement. I wish we had the results to reflect that, but we can look back and see that we are making progress and things are coming together. We just have to figure out how to close it out. We’ve had some weird things happen, like the lugnut at Watkins Glen, and some cautions that haven’t gone our way, but overall, it’s definitely encouraging to see we’re headed in the right direction toward the end of the season.”

Last Friday, you competed in your second Late Model race with Chad Bryant Racing and earned a second-place finish for Mahindra Tractors. Do you feel like going back to the grassroots level for that track time you didn’t really get in your development is a benefit to you?

“I’ve always said, to be the best stock-car drivers, we need to be able to compete in any kind of car on any surface. I didn’t do any pavement racing growing up, so it’s been fun to get to do some of that now. I don’t know how much I learn. I feel like I do get something out of it just by staying in race mode and getting the experience of racing against different drivers, but for me it’s been a lot of fun to get in something new and run well.”

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina