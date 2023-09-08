Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Kansas Speedway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

The race signifies the eighth race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Sunflower State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrived on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team welcomes The Rasmussen Group as a co-primary partner for Saturday afternoon’s race.

The Rasmussen Group is an Iowa-based company with over a century of construction experience and expertise. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the Rasmussen Group represents a variety of multi-faceted construction companies. With companies specializing in bridge construction, marine contracts, concrete and asphalt supply, paving, heavy hauling, dump trucks, crane operations, and fabricating steel, the Rasmussen Group can provide excellent, complete customer service with one phone call.

The Rasmussen Group’s Concrete Supply will be the anchor co-primary partner this weekend.

Right At Home: Joining Concrete Supply as a co-primary partner for the Kansas Lottery 300 is Destiny Homes.

At Destiny Homes, there is no shortage of dedicated and experienced professionals ready to serve the families who put their trust in them to build a new home. The hard-working staff at Destiny Homes has over 150 years of combined experience in helping families achieve homeownership.

Destiny Homes’ passion is that every essential worker in the current economy has the opportunity to own a new home. It goes beyond sticks and bricks; it’s about helping customers achieve homeownership which in turn keeps the economy strong.

Destiny Homes is proud of their focused effort in helping families achieve affordable homeownership and how that process strengthens the communities where we live, work and play.

AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the ARCA Menards Series, was competing in their 16th race of the season from the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds.

Driver Christian Rose banked his ninth top-10 finish of the 2023 season with a competitive seventh-place finish in the Southern Illinois 100 on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series joins the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway for their final intermediate race of the 2023 season.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 78 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Honoring Cancer Heroes: Moffitt will have David L’Heureux riding with him Saturday afternoon in Kansas through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation “Honor a Cancer Hero” fundraiser with The NASCAR Foundation.

L’Heureux of Browns Mills, N.J., has been battling squamous cell carcinoma for the past five years and recently completed six weeks of proton radiation in hopes of becoming cancer-free.

Jennifer Haas recently nominated him to ride along with Moffitt for the 26th Xfinity Series race of the season.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Brett Moffitt straps into his No. 25 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Ford Mustang on Saturday, the AM Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, September 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Moffitt’s fifth Xfinity Series start at the Midwest 1.5-mile speedway.

Moffitt is aiming for his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway since the 2020 Xfinity Series season.

In his previous four efforts, he has delivered three top-10 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 Kansas Lottery 300 when Moffitt steered to a sixth-place finish after starting 16th for Our Motorsports.

In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has three NASCAR Cup Series and seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts, including a popular 2020 Truck Series win at Kansas.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 53 starts throughout his career, earning one pole and 17 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.7.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 109 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.6.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 109 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season.

Following practice, Moffitt and the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang qualified 18th in the 38-car field, and despite the team’s best effort, they struggled with the balance of their race car and finished 25th at the track dubbed Too Tough To Tame.

In 25 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, seven top-10s, 14 top-15s, 17 top-20s and an average finish of 17.0.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 124th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his fifth race at Kansas Speedway.

In his previous 123 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Kansas Speedway: “Overall, Kansas Speedway has been a good track for me, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to showcase that with my AM Racing team on Saturday afternoon.

“This weekend is our last opportunity to make it into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, and believe me, we are not going down without a fight.

“I know that we are coming to Kansas prepared to the best of our ability and hoping to deliver in a big way on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve won at Kansas Speedway before, and I’m eager to do it again and bring AM Racing home their first career win!

“I cannot thank my longtime partners, The Rasmussen Group, Concrete Supply and Destiny Homes, for their support of partnering with us this weekend. The car looks great, and I am ready to get after it.”

On 2023 Season: “We are quickly approaching the homestretch of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and I feel we have much to be proud of. Our team has strengthened as the season has marched on, and I believe the results have showcased that.

“We have been on a little bit of a roller coaster, but that will end soon. We have some excellent tracks coming up for our AM Racing team. Despite our tough finish at Darlington, we are focused as ever and ready to go to Kansas and put our team back in the top-10.

“With the Playoffs on deck starting next weekend at Bristol, Kansas, is our one shot to throw a Hail Mary and take up one of the coveted 12 spots and bring some attention to our AM Racing team.”

Race Information:

The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 26th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, September 9, from 10:05 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 10:35 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.