Carson Hocevar – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 17th | Finish: 6th | Driver Point Standings: 4th

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Kanas: “I can’t thank everyone enough at Niece Motorsports for building such a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Carson Hocevar. “That truck was a rocket. It’s definitely disappointing that we didn’t end the day in Victory Lane, because I feel like we had a truck capable of winning. But, I’m so proud of this team for their hard work and advancing into the ‘Round of 8’. We still have a shot at this championship and that’s our ultimate goal as an organization.”

Race Recap: The No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet lined up 17th to start the 134-Lap race. Hocevar and team felt confident in the speed of the No. 42 Chevrolet, and quickly advanced through traffic in the opening stage of Friday night’s race, collecting stage points in Stage One. Those stage points locked Hocevar into the ‘Round of 8’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. After locking in, the gloves came off and Hocevar made light work of the front of the pack, taking the lead for the first time on Lap 49. Hocevar led a total of 32 laps on the day, before being shuffled back on a late race restart, ultimately finishing sixth.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.