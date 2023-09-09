Bayley Currey – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 22nd | Finish: 21st | Owner Point Standings: 17th

Currey on Friday’s Race at Kansas: “I don’t feel like we ever really got a chance to show what we had tonight,” said Bayley Currey. “We lost a couple of laps after that early spin and spent the rest of the race trying to get them back. Not the outcome we were looking for, but I’m proud of the fight of everyone on this team and appreciate Worldwide Express and Unishippers for their support.”

Race Recap: Currey and the No 41 team lined up 22nd to start the 134-lap race at Kansas Speedway on Friday night. A spin in Stage One left Currey with four flat tires and forced him to limp his truck to pit road, losing two laps in the process. The team fought hard the remainder of the race to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions did not fall at the right time. Currey ended the night with a 21st-place result.

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.