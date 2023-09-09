CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Takes Chevrolet to Front-Row Starting Position at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

QUALIFYING REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023

Larson Takes Chevrolet to Front-Row Starting Position at Kansas

Five Camaro ZL1’s Post Top-10 Qualifying Times

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

2nd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

4th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

6th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Kubota Camaro ZL1

8th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1

9th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

Christopher Bell (Toyota) Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota) Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) Tyler Reddick (Toyota)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Sept. 9, 2023) – Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson will take the green-flag from a front-row starting position in tomorrow’s Hollywood Casino 400. The 31-year-old California native posted the third-fastest lap in Round One of Group B qualifying, following up the performance with a lap-time of 30.029 seconds, at 179.826 mph, in the final round to take his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to the second position on the speed chart. Already sealing his fate into the Round of Eight with his triumph at Darlington Raceway last weekend, Larson has added momentum heading into tomorrow’s race with the driver leading Chevrolet to a runner-up finish in the series’ spring appearance at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval.

The 20-minute practice session proved to be a challenge for a few of the Team Chevy playoff drivers. After climbing to the second position on the leaderboard in his practice session, William Byron brought his Chevrolet to pit road to diagnose a potential mechanical issue. The No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 team was able to make repairs to post a qualifying lap, but will be forced to start at the tail of the field for tomorrow’s event. Byron still proved to have the speed to be a contender, taking his Chevrolet to the final round of qualifying and ultimately posting the eighth-fastest lap.

“I was coming off of (turn) four coming down the front straightaway and the wheel just kind of jerked to the left and it felt like I unloaded the wheel, so I knew it was something steering-related,” said Byron. “Unfortunately at first, we couldn’t really find it, and then when we started messing with the wheel sitting on pit road, it was a broken right-front suspension piece. It’s a pretty substantial suspension component. We’ve never had that happen – probably just from running really fast around here. Our Raptor Chevrolet had a lot of pace there. I felt really good about our car.”

Joining Larson and Byron in the final round of qualifying included their Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate Chase Elliott, who took his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 to fourth-place qualifying effort. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon qualified in the sixth and eighth positions, respectively, to give three Chevrolet teams spots in the top-10 of tomorrow’s starting lineup.

The Hollywood Casino 400 – race two of the Round of 16 – will take the green flag tomorrow, September 9, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the 400-mile race can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.