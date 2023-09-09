Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Practice/Qualifying Report – Kansas

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

RACE: HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 DATE: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023

AUSTIN CINDRIC

No. 2 MENARDS/RICHMOND FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 27TH

QUALIFYING – 18TH

RYAN BLANEY

No. 12 WABASH FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 5TH

QUALIFYING – 17TH

JOEY LOGANO

No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 26TH

QUALIFYING – 11TH

NOTES – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs roll on this weekend in the Sunflower State as teams venture to Kansas Speedway for the second race in the Round of 16 after an eventful start to the postseason last weekend at Darlington Raceway. On-track activities at the 1.5-mile track got underway this afternoon with group practice and qualifying to determine the starting lineup for tomorrow’s Hollywood Casino 400.

The No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang of Ryan Blaney led the Team Penske stable in practice with the fifth-fastest pace, followed by Joey Logano (26th) and Austin Cindric (27th). In qualifying, Logano clocked the fastest time of his teammates in the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang and will take the green flag from the 11th position on Sunday. Blaney and the No. 12 team are set to start 17th with teammate Cindric and the Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang qualifying 18th.

Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton will roll off the grid from the 29th position in the No. 21 Menards/Masterforce Ford Mustang.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Our Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang was good. Turns one and two were decent. I got right at the two-thirds mark of turn four, got tight, and had to lift too big. It was trending in the right direction in one and two. It felt like I was going to turn well enough to be able to use that much throttle there but it just didn’t hold. We were so close to being able to go to the second round and have a shot at the pole but that’s how the game’s played.” – Joey Logano

WHAT’S NEXT – Sunday afternoon’s 267-lap, 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with coverage on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.