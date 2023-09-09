Toyota Racing – NCS Kansas Quotes – Christopher Bell – 09.09.23

Toyota Racing – Christopher Bell

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

KANSAS CITY (September 9, 2023) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was made available to media after winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway on Saturday:

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Perform & Protect Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Did you even realize how quick your lap was?

“No, I didn’t. Ross (Chastain) ran a 29.9 in round one, so I knew the track had it out there and whenever I looked at the data in between the rounds, I felt like I could at least get better than I was in round one. The guys did an excellent job making adjustments and getting the balance a little closer and I was able to drive a little harder, and 29.9 was the answer.”

Last week, pole at Darlington, but not a great result. How do you avoid mistakes?

“By controlling what you can control. There’s – I don’t know how many people – but a handful of people on the team that just have to control what they can control. I’m a big part of that equation. Last week, I made a mistake early in the race that ruined our finish and that was me not doing my job. I’m glad I get another opportunity this week to control what I can control and get the best finish I can out of it.”

Does you winning the pole help your guys relax going into tomorrow?

“Hopefully, it makes them feel good because the number one pit stall is a pretty big advantage. I’m super excited to be driving for this pit crew. They’ve proven themselves throughout the entire season, and I didn’t give them a fair opportunity last week to show what they are made of. I’m glad we get another no. 1 pit stall opportunity and I’m confident that myself and the pit crew will do a much better job this week.”

Toyota typically has speed at Kansas, and you have as well with the 20 team. How do you complete the race tomorrow?

“The races are long. Cup races are really long – there is a lot of things that are going to happen between the green flag and the checkered flag. The biggest thing is just being there at the end and not taking yourself out of it. I think that we have the equipment, we’ve got the pit stall, I’ve got the pit crew – so if I keep my guys in it and get our race car, which is super-fast to the end of the race, we are going to be in a really good spot. I’m really excited about tomorrow. I love this race track. I love qualifying here too. It’s so much fun to be able to drive as hard as you can, put it right up against the wall and see what she’s got. Fun day, and I’m excited for another fun day tomorrow.”

What does this track mean to you?

“That was a big one. It was my first win for Joe Gibbs Racing, and it was in my part-time Xfinity Series schedule. I’m sure it meant a lot to the people at Joe Gibbs Racing because they saw me win in the Truck Series, but that was my first win for them. That was cool. I consider Texas my home track, but this is my second home track. I normally have family whenever we come here and race, it’s one of my favorite stops on the schedule. The track is awesome. It’s definitely one that I enjoy. It’s special to me.”

How did your early Xfinity Series win here help move your career forward?

“It’s a tough question, because winning in a lower series typically gets you an opportunity in the next series, but your wins in the lower series mean nothing in the next opportunity. It’s all about when you get that next opportunity maximize it and make the most of it. I was fortunate to have great trucks and I won in the Truck Series, and that got me an opportunity in the Xfinity car. Being able to win in the Xfinity car, so early in my career, was a huge moment. It meant a lot to me personally, I can’t speak for Joe Gibbs Racing, but hopefully it meant a lot to them too.”

How much did that win mean to you?

“You are always hoping for that opportunity to prove to yourself that you can do it, and any time you can go out there and do something good – win a race, win a pole or whatever it may be – it certainly resonates in your head that I can do this. This opportunity is not too big for me. This moment, this series – I’m ready for it. It was a special race, and an important race in my career. Looking back of how I got to where I am, if you take that Kansas win out – it certainly changes things. It was a big race for me.”

How cool has it been to see Brexton Busch start in kind of the same path you started on?

“It’s been fun following Brexton’s (Busch) career for sure. I’m glad that Kyle (Busch) has got him starting out basically right where I did 20 years ago. It’s cool, and I’m excited to see Brexton’s career path too – what way Kyle takes, if he’s going to stay dirt track racing or go pavement racing, but hopefully, Kyle is seeing the advantage that dirt track racing provides a young driver.”

How difficult is it not competing in dirt races this season?

“It’s been a change of pace for sure, but I recognize the importance of my day job and how important it is for me be here week-in and week-out. We saw it with the 9 (Chase Elliott) and 48 (Alex Bowman) – they are both not in the Playoffs because of what they did outside of their day jobs. I’m so fortunate to be in this position driving Coach Joe Gibbs. I understand that this is the priority.”

