Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Kansas 2 Post-Race Quotes (9.10.23)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Hollywood Casino 400 | Sunday, September 10, 2023

Ford Finishing Results:

5th – Joey Logano

9th – Brad Keselowski

11th – Kevin Harvick

12th – Ryan Blaney

17th – Aric Almirola

18th – Ryan Preece

19th – Chase Briscoe

24th – Cole Custer

25th – Todd Gilliland

26th – Michael McDowell

27th – Chris Buescher

31st – Austin Cindric

34th – JJ Yeley

35th – Harrison Burton

﻿JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang – DO YOU FEEL LIKE THE TWO-TIRE PIT STRATEGY WAS ENOUGH? “It was enough in the sense that we were running 15th when the caution came out. Paul [Wolfe] did a good job at making a good call there, and putting us in position. I could see the lead. We were right there. If I was able to just clear the No. 43, it might have looked a little different. But, I couldn’t quite clear him. It just allowed [Tyler] Reddick to get a big run once we started getting swallowed up by the four-tire cars. You’re just on defense after that. So, we had our chance into three there, and just wasn’t quite good enough to finish it off there. Overall, I’m glad we had a decent points day. We needed it. We were on the cut-line, or close to it coming in. I don’t know where we are now. Didn’t have the best of stages. So, we’ll fight again at Bristol.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang – “Overall, not a bad day for our Wabash Ford Mustang. Pretty decent on the short runs and long runs we’d just kind of fall off a little bit too hard, just felt super loose and lose a little speed. The last restart didn’t really work out for us. We took four and we started way in the back, and could only get to 12th. But, proud of the stage points we made, proud of the short run speed. Hopefully we can continue to learn. But, I feel decent about the cut-line. Just have to go to Bristol and have another good night.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang – “For us, this place has been a huge struggle. So, I felt like we made a lot of gains from that standpoint. We got our car at least to where it could run at least 15th, instead of struggling to run 25th. I thought we passed a lot of cars, and we finally got up to 13th or so, and then our engine shut off – went a lap down, and then just kept fighting all day long after that. I thought we made our car way better, which is encouraging. We still have a long way to go when it comes to Kansas, but I felt we made our car better which is encouraging. So hopefully, we can just continue to build on that.”